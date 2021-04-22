ChampionX No. 1 in Total Satisfaction in Leading Independent Customer Survey, Led by Strong Scores in Artificial Lift, Production Chemicals and Digital Oilfield Offerings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) ( CHX) has again earned the top overall ranking for total customer satisfaction and was ranked first in eight additional categories in the 2021 Oilfield Products Survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research. This independent annual survey is the industry benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction across the global oilfield and is comprised of thousands of in-depth evaluations. Final results in this survey reflect opinions from more than 3,300 customer evaluations concerning major suppliers of oilfield products.



In addition to Total Satisfaction, ChampionX rated first in Artificial Lift, Digital Oilfield & Big Data, Engineering & Design, Horizontal & Directional, Intelligent Sensors & Controls, Onshore Applications, Performance & Reliability, and Production Chemicals.

Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Prior to our June 2020 merger both Apergy and Nalco Champion had well-established reputations for our commitment to continuously advocate for our customers. It is gratifying to see how that commitment continues to add value for our customers as demonstrated by our standing in the 2021 EnergyPoint survey. Today, our teams are united in our purpose of improving lives and focused around providing products and technology that drive our customers’ success.”

“Achieving this success across nine unique categories, including total satisfaction, reflects our team members’ efforts to exceed customer expectations every day. Our team’s dedication to quality, service and customer driven innovation are clearly the differentiators that set ChampionX apart and highlights the success of our ‘better together’ portfolio.”

“Conventional wisdom among some is that the oil and gas industry's best days are behind it. But this ignores the vital role hydrocarbons will play in global economic growth and rising living standards for decades to come,” said Doug Sheridan, Managing Director and founder of EnergyPoint. “The table is set for a new generation of suppliers to take the industry to even greater heights through more productive, efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. We believe the companies highlighted in this year's survey are well positioned to offer that leadership.”

About EnergyPoint Research

EnergyPoint Research provides independent research regarding the customer satisfaction of suppliers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 2003, the firm publishes annual customer satisfaction ratings and rankings in six industry segments, including: onshore drilling, offshore drilling, oilfield services, oilfield products, midstream services and gasoline retailers. For more information regarding EnergyPoint Research or its independent oilfield supplier surveys, visit the company’s website at www.energypointresearch.com or contact the company at [email protected]

About ChampionX

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

