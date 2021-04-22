Public Storage Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work by Comparably

Public Storage (NYSE:NYSE:PSA), the largest self-storage operator in the nation, has been recognized as one of the [url="]best+places+to+work[/url] in Comparably’s most recent workplace culture survey.
Public Storage was named in the top three large companies for Best Operations Department, top five as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and ranked top 25 for Best Company Outlook.
“Public Storage is committed to being a great place to work to build your career,” said Natalia Johnson, Chief Administrative Officer of the company. “We are honored to be recognized and will continue to foster a culture founded on integrity where our 5,000 plus team of employees are empowered to bring their whole selves to work and realize their potential.”
This set of Comparably Awards is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (March 22, 2020 through March 22, 2021), making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking to be part of a great organization.
Company Information
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.
Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005684/en/