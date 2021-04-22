Perficient Ranked Fourth-Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firm by Modern Healthcare

[url="]Perficient%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been ranked the fourth-largest healthcare IT consulting firm in [url="]Modern+Healthcare%26rsquo%3Bs+2021%3Ci%3E+%3C%2Fi%3Esurvey[/url], two positions ahead of its 2020 ranking. The annual survey ranked healthcare IT consulting firms according to 2020 provider revenue, the number of health IT contracts, and the number of healthcare IT consultants.“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a key healthcare consulting leader for the second year in a row,” said Santhosh Nair, vice president, Perficient. “We are expanding our long-standing partnerships and gaining new relationships with the world’s largest healthcare organizations. We have incredible momentum as we work with our clients to enhance healthcare delivery and improve the patient experience. We’re proud to be recognized for our ongoing growth and success.”Consumer-driven health continues to be shaped by digital interactions happening outside of the industry. The healthcare industry strives to meet and exceed high expectations while also operating in a strongly regulated environment that demands the ethical, secure, compliant, scalable, and fast sharing of data. Deploying the right digital strategy, services, and experiences enables payers and providers to meet consumers’ needs wherever they are.“The digital presence of healthcare organizations has become critical in delivering quality care and driving operational success, an imperative further escalated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said [url="]Juliet+Silver[/url], healthcare general manager and Chief Strategist, Perficient. “Healthcare organizations ultimately want to provide more affordable care and better access through personalized, integrated experiences. By deploying a tailored strategy that incorporates real-time data, analytics, and consumer engagement, payers and providers can compete more effectively and elevate their healthcare delivery.”With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Perficient is a trusted end-to-end digital provider delivering award-winning digital technology solutions. For more information about Perficient’s [url="]healthcare[/url] expertise, [url="]subscribe[/url] to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit [url="]www.perficient.com[/url].Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

