MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC, Accepts $1.4 Million ($1,400,000) Offer for Its Verano Palace Property in Miramar Beach, Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation ( MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces that it has received and accepted an offer of $1.4 Million ($1,400,000) for its Verano Palace real estate asset in Miramar Beach, Florida.



Verano Palace Property

https://www.foreverdestinbeachrentals.com/details.aspx?PropertyID=313584

SBQ acquired the Verano Palace property, a 7-bedroom, 7.5-bath vacation style rental property, in September, 2019, for $1.1 Million ($1,100,000). The property was acquired in the initial phase of SBQ’s Real Estate Business Model and was expected to be income generating, self-sustaining with potential for significant asset appreciation. The Verano Palace property proved to meet all these targeted parameters. The asset has generated approximately $250,000 in revenues, has been self-sustaining and profitable and, upon closing of this $1.4 Million offer, will realize asset appreciation of $300,000 in less than two years.

As announced on March 23, 2021, SBQ has acquired the land and is preparing to build its 5,000 sq. ft. Santa Rosa vacation style property. The Verano Palace and Santa Rosa properties were purchased and financed via traditional mortgage which are personally backed and guaranteed by MasterBeat’s CEO, Josh Tannariello.

“We are incredibly pleased with the $1.4 Million offer for our Verano Palace property. Another achieved milestone that continues to validate our business plan and proves the model works. Our model seeks to acquire properties that are income generating, profitable and self-sustaining, and have the potential for significant appreciation. Our first asset, the Verano Palace, has delivered on every aspect and then some,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat. “We now have proven our initial automotive and real estate models work. We have been working diligently on getting our Company situated to obtain the financing necessary to grow the company and deliver even more significant value to our shareholders. We also have 2 years of audited financials and a 3rd year audit is currently being conducted. In a short amount of time, we have achieved verifiable operations, revenues, profits, growth and asset appreciation. We feel these accomplishments will help us achieve the additional and significant traditional financing we seek to execute our business model and accelerate the growth of our Company.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation ( MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

[email protected]

