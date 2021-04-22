VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of New General Counsel

LONDON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC ( VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that James Howell-Richardson has joined the Company in the role of General Counsel.



Based in London, Mr. Howell-Richardson spent the last decade working as part of the senior leadership team for -listed Bristow Group Inc., the world’s leading global helicopter operator. In that role, Mr. Howell-Richardson oversaw the legal function and a number of technical areas including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, public procurement and commercial contract negotiations with blue chip clients. He has led and been an integral part of numerous complex corporate and organizational restructures and transformations. Mr. Howell-Richardson has also held several international directorships across the globe.

Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company, Kevin Chin, commented, “James’s depth of strategic, management and legal knowledge give him an all-around ability to help support and deliver the objectives of the Company. We are very pleased to welcome him to VivoPower as a vital member of our leadership group.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

