>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

M&T Bank Names John D'Angelo First Director of its Newly Created Environmental, Social, and Governance Office

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:MTB -1.16%

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 22, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation announced the appointment of John D'Angelo as Director of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Office, a newly created role and division. D'Angelo, an Executive Vice President, will report directly to M&T Chairman and CEO René Jones and remain a member of the 14-person Management Group responsible for leading the bank's overarching strategy. In this capacity, D'Angelo will build a cohesive function to accelerate M&T's corporate responsibility and sustainability work along with its community outreach.

John D'Angelo - Buffalo NY office M&T Bank

"ESG has always been core to our culture and identity and has become an increasingly essential focus for investors, regulators, employees and communities seeking to understand all the ways we contribute to socially conscious and environmentally sustainable practices," said Jones. "As a result, we have determined that now is the time to formalize our bank-wide efforts, while continuing to find ways to make a greater impact. John's dedication, passion and track record in this area ideally position him to lead this new office."

John previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for the bank where he was responsible for overseeing the company's governance and strategy for risk management, as well as relationships with regulatory agencies.

"ESG is not just about having values but about driving value for all of our stakeholders," said D'Angelo. "We have always believed there is a world where environmental, social, and governance factors are on a similar playing field as value, quality and momentum. As a community-focused bank, there has never been a more important time than today to aggregate and scale-up the work that we do within our bank, for our customers and in our communities, so we can make a difference in people's lives."

D'Angelo also serves as a member of M&T's management committee. He began his career with M&T in 1987 and has served in several management positions, including Senior Vice President and Chief Auditor from 2005 to 2017. He was named Chief Risk Officer in 2017 and appointed to M&T's management committee in May 2018. D'Angelo earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University.

Succeeding D'Angelo as Chief Risk Officer is Michael Todaro, Executive Vice President for M&T, who previously managed Enterprise Transformation, a division of the bank dedicated to improving business processes.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

Upstate New York:
Julia Berchou
(716) 842-5385
[email protected]

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:
Scott Graham
(410) 244-4097
[email protected]

New Jersey, Connecticut and New York City:
David Samberg
(201) 368-4515
[email protected]

National Media and Trade Publications:
Maya Dillion
(212) 415-0557
[email protected]

©2021 M&T Bank, Member FDIC

M&T Bank Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-names-john-dangelo-first-director-of-its-newly-created-environmental-social-and-governance-office-301275005.html

SOURCE M&T Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)