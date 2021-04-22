Emerson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Investment company Emerson Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Emerson Wealth Management, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWO, IWF, VEU, IVW, FIS, NEE, HRL, MCD, NOC, PEP, PG, EFG, AAPL, LLY, IJH, BRK.B,

VWO, IWF, VEU, IVW, FIS, NEE, HRL, MCD, NOC, PEP, PG, EFG, AAPL, LLY, IJH, BRK.B, Added Positions: IVV, MUB, AGG, HYG,

IVV, MUB, AGG, HYG, Reduced Positions: TIP, IWM, VB, RWO, VV, ITOT, SHV, IEMG, IJR, VTI, ICF, IEFA,

TIP, IWM, VB, RWO, VV, ITOT, SHV, IEMG, IJR, VTI, ICF, IEFA, Sold Out: SPIP,

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 417,256 shares, 46.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 111,225 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 121,121 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 91,837 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 177,553 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71.