>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

First Merchants Corp Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

April 22, 2021 | About: TXN -0.38% ALC +0.44% LMT -1.42% XLB -1.3% ROP +0.87% WFC -0.09% BMY -0.39% IEMG +0.02% PNC -0.75% ANSS +1.27% SPGI +0.13% GDV -0.46%

Muncie, IN, based Investment company First Merchants Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells FLIR Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Xilinx Inc, First Merchants Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2021Q1, First Merchants Corp owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+merchants+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP
  1. Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,846,259 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 605,317 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,223 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
  4. Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) - 395,314 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 268,680 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $174.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $368.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $383.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.006200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 436.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 235.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 173.31%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. Also check out:

1. FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST MERCHANTS CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)