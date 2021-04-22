First Merchants Corp Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Muncie, IN, based Investment company First Merchants Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells FLIR Systems Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Xilinx Inc, First Merchants Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2021Q1, First Merchants Corp owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, IEMG, PNC, ANSS, GDV, SPGI, CRM, BAC, BA, CP, IWF, PLD,

BMY, IEMG, PNC, ANSS, GDV, SPGI, CRM, BAC, BA, CP, IWF, PLD, Added Positions: TXN, AGG, ALC, AAPL, LMT, GOOGL, ADP, LLY, LHX, AMZN, IYW, IJR, XLB, V, CMCSA, HD, GSY, MCHP, ROP, WFC, CB, AMGN, HRL, NEE, NTRS, PYPL, SCHW, BIV, WMT, ACN, ADBE, AVGO, CVS, CSCO, CTSH, COST, EOG, EA, FOXA, GGG, HON, MRK, ORLY, OMC, PEP, TROW, XLY, XLF, SYK, TFC, UNP, LIN, GOOG, MO, AMP, APH, DIS, EW, EMB, LOW, PFE, BWX, JNK, SCHD, XLI, TJX, VFC, VO, VZ, MDT, T, ARE, AMT, AWK, ABC, CASY, CAT, CRL, CVX, CLX, D, EMR, EQIX, INTC, JNJ, KMB, NKE, PSX, O, XLC, XLRE, XLU, SBUX, MMM, TRV, UL, VLO, VCIT, VB, BLK, CERN, CTVA, DEO, DLR, DRE, ECL, IYZ, NUE, PM, PSA, SJM, VXF,

TXN, AGG, ALC, AAPL, LMT, GOOGL, ADP, LLY, LHX, AMZN, IYW, IJR, XLB, V, CMCSA, HD, GSY, MCHP, ROP, WFC, CB, AMGN, HRL, NEE, NTRS, PYPL, SCHW, BIV, WMT, ACN, ADBE, AVGO, CVS, CSCO, CTSH, COST, EOG, EA, FOXA, GGG, HON, MRK, ORLY, OMC, PEP, TROW, XLY, XLF, SYK, TFC, UNP, LIN, GOOG, MO, AMP, APH, DIS, EW, EMB, LOW, PFE, BWX, JNK, SCHD, XLI, TJX, VFC, VO, VZ, MDT, T, ARE, AMT, AWK, ABC, CASY, CAT, CRL, CVX, CLX, D, EMR, EQIX, INTC, JNJ, KMB, NKE, PSX, O, XLC, XLRE, XLU, SBUX, MMM, TRV, UL, VLO, VCIT, VB, BLK, CERN, CTVA, DEO, DLR, DRE, ECL, IYZ, NUE, PM, PSA, SJM, VXF, Reduced Positions: BND, BDX, IVW, XLNX, FRME, RTX, CFR, FB, CL, SCHR, XLP, XLV, SCHO, ORCL, IWP, EEM, XOM, VYM, MDY, LRCX, VV, VNQ, IWD, IWM, PFF, IWC, IDV, PG, MCD, NVS, NVDA, SITE, RSG, IYH, UPS, TSLA, SNA, DHR, LNT, KO, BAX, RSP, IBM, CCL, ITW, TTC, XLE, XLK, SNBR, SYY, BRO, AFL, ANTM, AEP, ABBV, WM, IYK, COP, GLW, FDX, FTV, GIS, HP, JKHY, POOL, OMCL, DVY, MKTX, MDU, IVV, EFA, IYC, RE,

BND, BDX, IVW, XLNX, FRME, RTX, CFR, FB, CL, SCHR, XLP, XLV, SCHO, ORCL, IWP, EEM, XOM, VYM, MDY, LRCX, VV, VNQ, IWD, IWM, PFF, IWC, IDV, PG, MCD, NVS, NVDA, SITE, RSG, IYH, UPS, TSLA, SNA, DHR, LNT, KO, BAX, RSP, IBM, CCL, ITW, TTC, XLE, XLK, SNBR, SYY, BRO, AFL, ANTM, AEP, ABBV, WM, IYK, COP, GLW, FDX, FTV, GIS, HP, JKHY, POOL, OMCL, DVY, MKTX, MDU, IVV, EFA, IYC, RE, Sold Out: FLIR, PBCT, SHYG, LNC, BSV, FEN, NFG,

Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,846,259 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 605,317 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,223 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) - 395,314 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 268,680 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $174.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $368.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $383.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.006200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 436.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 235.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 173.31%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37.