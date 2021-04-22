Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Tiffany, NXP Semiconductors NV

Victoria, TX, based Investment company Sather Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, Unilever PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Tiffany, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sather Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sather Financial Group Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, PG, AJRD, MRK,

LMT, PG, AJRD, MRK, Added Positions: AZO, UL, V, FB, BRK.B, AMZN, BAM, ANET, ACN, JNJ, PB, BF.A, DG, MMM,

AZO, UL, V, FB, BRK.B, AMZN, BAM, ANET, ACN, JNJ, PB, BF.A, DG, MMM, Reduced Positions: NXPI, SBUX, GOOG, SYF, NKE, TJX, BF.B, T, AAPL, KO, SPY, VBK, VUG,

NXPI, SBUX, GOOG, SYF, NKE, TJX, BF.B, T, AAPL, KO, SPY, VBK, VUG, Sold Out: TIF,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 337,186 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,524 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,958 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Facebook Inc (FB) - 175,521 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,160,742 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 92,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 646.93%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1478.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 25,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 693,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3360.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.