Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Analog Devices Inc

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNH,

UNH, Reduced Positions: ADI, GNTX,

ADI, GNTX, Sold Out: CVS,

For the details of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bright+rock+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 250,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,300 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 37,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 24,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.