Rockland Trust Co Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Ballys Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Waste Management Inc

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Rockland Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Ballys Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Waste Management Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockland Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Rockland Trust Co owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BALY, RIOT, MSCI, GWW, VIAC, UNM, TSLX, KBE, SPG, ODFL, NMFC, AMLP, KEYS, GBDC, DOW, DE, COP, TCPC, ARCC,

BALY, RIOT, MSCI, GWW, VIAC, UNM, TSLX, KBE, SPG, ODFL, NMFC, AMLP, KEYS, GBDC, DOW, DE, COP, TCPC, ARCC, Added Positions: UNH, MBB, PEP, VOO, GIS, KO, GLD, AAPL, KMB, MRK, AMJ, BMY, PFE, STIP, HPQ, JNJ, SO, MCD, EMR, ROK, ED, ABT, LLY, AIG, VNQ, UL, BAC, PG, CVX, MMM, MKC, SRE, LMT, NKE, XLV, OTIS, PANW, FAST, IFF, SHY, STT, GOOG, EVRG, TXN, EA, COST, CMCSA, CLX, IEI, BA, GDX, RMD, VFC, CRM, TSLA, XLY, INTC, XLI, GD, A, MO, AMZN, AWK, ATO, IJR, BGT, EXPD, QCOM, GS, GPC, IBM, NVDA, NVS, OGE, PYPL, ZTS,

UNH, MBB, PEP, VOO, GIS, KO, GLD, AAPL, KMB, MRK, AMJ, BMY, PFE, STIP, HPQ, JNJ, SO, MCD, EMR, ROK, ED, ABT, LLY, AIG, VNQ, UL, BAC, PG, CVX, MMM, MKC, SRE, LMT, NKE, XLV, OTIS, PANW, FAST, IFF, SHY, STT, GOOG, EVRG, TXN, EA, COST, CMCSA, CLX, IEI, BA, GDX, RMD, VFC, CRM, TSLA, XLY, INTC, XLI, GD, A, MO, AMZN, AWK, ATO, IJR, BGT, EXPD, QCOM, GS, GPC, IBM, NVDA, NVS, OGE, PYPL, ZTS, Reduced Positions: CVS, PANL, INDB, TMO, GOOGL, SHW, SMG, SBUX, MSFT, TJX, FB, XLK, AGG, WFC, NEE, RTX, TROW, CSCO, T, AMAT, UPS, SLB, XOM, PNC, PM, IYE, EEM, KBWB, PFG, XLE, LYB, BEN, XEL, AXP, AMGN, EFA, IWS, IWP, PFF, IXUS, WBA, BLK, SCHB, WEC, SJNK, XLF, VTI, XLB, OIH, WAT, VLO, NOBL, BNDX, TTC, DRW, PCY, TSM, GE, SDOG, ADBE, AFL, USIG, REM, CME, CMI, CAH, CAT, CHD, DUK, DHR, DG, GRMN, PPL, GILD, ITW, IVV, TIP, IPG, PGX, K, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, MSM, MAR, MDT, NFLX,

CVS, PANL, INDB, TMO, GOOGL, SHW, SMG, SBUX, MSFT, TJX, FB, XLK, AGG, WFC, NEE, RTX, TROW, CSCO, T, AMAT, UPS, SLB, XOM, PNC, PM, IYE, EEM, KBWB, PFG, XLE, LYB, BEN, XEL, AXP, AMGN, EFA, IWS, IWP, PFF, IXUS, WBA, BLK, SCHB, WEC, SJNK, XLF, VTI, XLB, OIH, WAT, VLO, NOBL, BNDX, TTC, DRW, PCY, TSM, GE, SDOG, ADBE, AFL, USIG, REM, CME, CMI, CAH, CAT, CHD, DUK, DHR, DG, GRMN, PPL, GILD, ITW, IVV, TIP, IPG, PGX, K, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, MSM, MAR, MDT, NFLX, Sold Out: IWN, WM, ADSK, DD, VEA,

For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 641,378 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 301,046 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,226 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 117,277 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 310,146 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $250.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 781.11%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 58,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 349,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.090900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 95.03%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $355.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.