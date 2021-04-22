>
Rockland Trust Co Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Ballys Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Waste Management Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: UNH -1.1% AMJ -0.52% STT -0.06% EA +1.41% LMT -1.42% PANW +0.24% BALY -1.24% RIOT -2.93% ARCC -0.36% ODFL +2.73% COP -1.32% KB +0.11%

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Rockland Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Ballys Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Waste Management Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockland Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Rockland Trust Co owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROCKLAND TRUST CO
  1. Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 641,378 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 301,046 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,226 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 117,277 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 310,146 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $250.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 781.11%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 58,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 349,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.090900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 95.03%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $355.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.



