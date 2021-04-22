Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys American Tower Corp, Waste Management Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Waste Management Inc, Facebook Inc, Linde PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Linde PLC (LIN) - 487,338 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.40% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 752,298 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.38% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 945,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 338,503 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 315,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.122000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 122,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $396.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 49,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 86,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 223.49%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 338,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 98.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 752,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $290.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 487,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 232,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 121.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 249,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.