Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Buys Visa Inc, Danaher Corp, United Rentals Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Hilversum, P7, based Investment company Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Danaher Corp, United Rentals Inc, Square Inc, Equinix Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. As of 2021Q1, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 38 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DHR, URI, SQ,

DHR, URI, SQ, Added Positions: V, EQIX, AMZN, EW, BKNG,

V, EQIX, AMZN, EW, BKNG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EA, DIS, UNP, NKE, MCD, EL, ILMN, TMO, MRK, ACN,

AAPL, EA, DIS, UNP, NKE, MCD, EL, ILMN, TMO, MRK, ACN, Sold Out: GILD,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,500 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 521,400 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,200 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 265,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $316.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in Visa Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $720.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.