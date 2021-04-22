HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quantum Corp

Investment company HighMark Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quantum Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, SI-BONE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 470 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VMM, CLF, SIEN, AMRX, RYI, WLL, EXK, HTGM, HHR, NFLX, KRTX, AVGR, TCRR, AXNX, JETS, KRE, PXD, ATEC, ATKR, KDNY, FCX, ARKW, CUTR, CME, CCJ, ALDX, JYNT, LW, EVFM, NESR, M44, 0Z1A, STIM, MESA, ALEC, GNRC, BXRX, VLDR, MRVI, ABNB, BIL, USIG, VMBS, VTWO, LIN, ALGN, ADSK, BLK, CHRW, CTXS, EQT, FR, AJRD, INTC, MXIM, MCHP, VTRS, NOK, AGTC, STX, TXN, GWW, WM, WAT, CMG, OPRX, HIMX, MHH, AVGO, AKAM, PANW, ABBV,

WFC, IVV, IVE, IJJ, IJS, HALO, TIP, SPEM, IUSV, COST, TSLA, FB, AQMS, PLM, AAPL, KRMD, XLE, LULU, WPM, BLUE, SCYX, NVTA, BTAI, STRO, GDXJ, VOO, MSFT, HD, NBIX, AGG, MU, TWTR, GOOG, MRVL, TGTX, ENR, AXGN, SNAP, IBM, RPRX, SPLK, FDN, FDX, EGP, DOV, DE, STZ, CTSH, FIS, ARCH, ACGL, VWO, ALL, NKE, QGEN, QCOM, SNY, SRE, PENN, TGT, UBS, UNH, VRTX, OTTR, EBAY, NEO, PRU, AER, NGG, VMW, TWO, RGA, NRG, NXPI, BCX, HII, ZNGA, CPRI, Reduced Positions: SHY, IJH, QDEL, TNDM, PEP, ASPN, SPNE, SIBN, CDNA, PUMP, IJR, VTI, ARWR, XOM, GEVO, AR, KRYS, ASML, AMZN, RIOT, ATRC, BAC, BSX, CSCO, CMCSA, IDXX, INSM, OMCL, PH, RJF, TEVA, VZ, CDXS, MODN, CRBP, GKOS, PYPL, ZYME, HCAT, FSR, IEFA, IJK, RSP, ACN, ATVI, APD, AXP, AIG, ANSS, AON, ARNA, TFC, BRK.B, CMS, CRH, CDNS, CAT, CHKP, C, CSGP, CUZ, DEO, EOG, ETN, EIX, EEFT, NEE, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HDB, HPQ, HXL, INFY, TT, INTU, JPM, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, LHCG, MFC, MEIP, MET, MAA, NVDA, NVS, PKG, PHG, PVH, PGR, PUK, RELX, ROP, SAP, SLP, SNN, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SYK, TSM, TM, UL, VLO, WMT, WLTW, DAL, JAZZ, MASI, MSCI, V, DG, GMAB, GM, FRC, EPAM, PSX, NOW, PRTA, ZTS, BURL, VEEV, RARE, PAYC, BABA, XENT, TWLO, TTD, IR, BHF, KIDS, YMAB, FOXA, TPTX, UBER, CHWY, IEMG, XLB,

SHY, IJH, QDEL, TNDM, PEP, ASPN, SPNE, SIBN, CDNA, PUMP, IJR, VTI, ARWR, XOM, GEVO, AR, KRYS, ASML, AMZN, RIOT, ATRC, BAC, BSX, CSCO, CMCSA, IDXX, INSM, OMCL, PH, RJF, TEVA, VZ, CDXS, MODN, CRBP, GKOS, PYPL, ZYME, HCAT, FSR, IEFA, IJK, RSP, ACN, ATVI, APD, AXP, AIG, ANSS, AON, ARNA, TFC, BRK.B, CMS, CRH, CDNS, CAT, CHKP, C, CSGP, CUZ, DEO, EOG, ETN, EIX, EEFT, NEE, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HDB, HPQ, HXL, INFY, TT, INTU, JPM, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, LHCG, MFC, MEIP, MET, MAA, NVDA, NVS, PKG, PHG, PVH, PGR, PUK, RELX, ROP, SAP, SLP, SNN, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SYK, TSM, TM, UL, VLO, WMT, WLTW, DAL, JAZZ, MASI, MSCI, V, DG, GMAB, GM, FRC, EPAM, PSX, NOW, PRTA, ZTS, BURL, VEEV, RARE, PAYC, BABA, XENT, TWLO, TTD, IR, BHF, KIDS, YMAB, FOXA, TPTX, UBER, CHWY, IEMG, XLB, Sold Out: OXFD, AUPH, QMCO, 65HA, FNV, GSAT, SHOP, PAAS, NCZ, FPRX, PNC, TAK, AMP, SPXU, CNI, CCI, IWN, SUM, SPGI, LOW, APTO, IONS, HBIO, VAPO, ENLV, AYX, AOS, XELA, SPXS, PSCT, VIXY, FSLY, RESN, BPY, MARA, VIA, CUBE, CRM, ORI, ENZ, ENB, EW, DLX, DHI, CEO, AMT,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,244 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 302,515 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 269,543 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 52,759 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 84,594 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.597500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sientra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1248.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 54,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 328.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.129100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 265.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 261.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 92.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 323.16%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5.