HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quantum Corp

Investment company HighMark Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quantum Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, SI-BONE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 470 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VMM, CLF, SIEN, AMRX, RYI, WLL, EXK, HTGM, HHR, NFLX, KRTX, AVGR, TCRR, AXNX, JETS, KRE, PXD, ATEC, ATKR, KDNY, FCX, ARKW, CUTR, CME, CCJ, ALDX, JYNT, LW, EVFM, NESR, M44, 0Z1A, STIM, MESA, ALEC, GNRC, BXRX, VLDR, MRVI, ABNB, BIL, USIG, VMBS, VTWO, LIN, ALGN, ADSK, BLK, CHRW, CTXS, EQT, FR, AJRD, INTC, MXIM, MCHP, VTRS, NOK, AGTC, STX, TXN, GWW, WM, WAT, CMG, OPRX, HIMX, MHH, AVGO, AKAM, PANW, ABBV,
- Added Positions: WFC, IVV, IVE, IJJ, IJS, HALO, TIP, SPEM, IUSV, COST, TSLA, FB, AQMS, PLM, AAPL, KRMD, XLE, LULU, WPM, BLUE, SCYX, NVTA, BTAI, STRO, GDXJ, VOO, MSFT, HD, NBIX, AGG, MU, TWTR, GOOG, MRVL, TGTX, ENR, AXGN, SNAP, IBM, RPRX, SPLK, FDN, FDX, EGP, DOV, DE, STZ, CTSH, FIS, ARCH, ACGL, VWO, ALL, NKE, QGEN, QCOM, SNY, SRE, PENN, TGT, UBS, UNH, VRTX, OTTR, EBAY, NEO, PRU, AER, NGG, VMW, TWO, RGA, NRG, NXPI, BCX, HII, ZNGA, CPRI,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IJH, QDEL, TNDM, PEP, ASPN, SPNE, SIBN, CDNA, PUMP, IJR, VTI, ARWR, XOM, GEVO, AR, KRYS, ASML, AMZN, RIOT, ATRC, BAC, BSX, CSCO, CMCSA, IDXX, INSM, OMCL, PH, RJF, TEVA, VZ, CDXS, MODN, CRBP, GKOS, PYPL, ZYME, HCAT, FSR, IEFA, IJK, RSP, ACN, ATVI, APD, AXP, AIG, ANSS, AON, ARNA, TFC, BRK.B, CMS, CRH, CDNS, CAT, CHKP, C, CSGP, CUZ, DEO, EOG, ETN, EIX, EEFT, NEE, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HDB, HPQ, HXL, INFY, TT, INTU, JPM, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, LHCG, MFC, MEIP, MET, MAA, NVDA, NVS, PKG, PHG, PVH, PGR, PUK, RELX, ROP, SAP, SLP, SNN, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SYK, TSM, TM, UL, VLO, WMT, WLTW, DAL, JAZZ, MASI, MSCI, V, DG, GMAB, GM, FRC, EPAM, PSX, NOW, PRTA, ZTS, BURL, VEEV, RARE, PAYC, BABA, XENT, TWLO, TTD, IR, BHF, KIDS, YMAB, FOXA, TPTX, UBER, CHWY, IEMG, XLB,
- Sold Out: OXFD, AUPH, QMCO, 65HA, FNV, GSAT, SHOP, PAAS, NCZ, FPRX, PNC, TAK, AMP, SPXU, CNI, CCI, IWN, SUM, SPGI, LOW, APTO, IONS, HBIO, VAPO, ENLV, AYX, AOS, XELA, SPXS, PSCT, VIXY, FSLY, RESN, BPY, MARA, VIA, CUBE, CRM, ORI, ENZ, ENB, EW, DLX, DHI, CEO, AMT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with WFC. Click here to check it out.
- WFC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WFC
- Peter Lynch Chart of WFC
For the details of HighMark Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highmark+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HighMark Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,244 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 302,515 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 269,543 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 52,759 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 84,594 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.597500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sientra Inc (SIEN)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sientra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1248.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 54,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 328.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.129100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 265.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 261.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.262600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 92.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 323.16%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (65HA)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.04.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of HighMark Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HighMark Wealth Management LLC keeps buying