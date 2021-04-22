Private Advisor Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Private Advisor Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisor Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Advisor Group, LLC owns 1635 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Private Advisor Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+advisor+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,859,331 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 717,406 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,061,875 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.55% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 885,330 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 518,571 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 182,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 58,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 197,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,061,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,874,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,087,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,325,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 189.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 606,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 858,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $27.77 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.31.

Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.