Private Advisor Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Private Advisor Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisor Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Advisor Group, LLC owns 1635 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSOS, DISCA, VST, BMO, DECK, HALO, YELL, BS50, BNED, DNMR, FGD, SDIV, XME, BWA, CBRE, CWT, LUMN, VALE, HDB, LEG, MORN, PNW, RGEN, SJW, SU, TREX, MHD, ECOM, TEAF, NET, MP, EWC, IGOV, IPO, KBE, QYLD, SILJ, XOP, ASX, ALK, ARE, ALNY, AMSWA, BHP, BOH, BNS, BGFV, BHC, BC, LNG, CMA, NNN, DAR, INFI, DLB, E, FFIV, FELE, HAS, HE, PWFL, ITT, IEX, IART, KGC, KOPN, LSTR, MDU, MKSI, TELL, MANH, MTZ, MAS, MAT, MLSS, CNR, NLS, NR, OIS, OMCL, PHM, RIGL, SSRM, SF, SSYS, TECH, TTEC, TPL, UCTT, UNF, UNM, VAR, WW, WAL, CROX, TY, GCV, MCN, LLNW, CHW, DEX, SCOR, BKEP, GOF, SBLK, DGLY, AGI, SRNE, HROW, KDP, RGA, IBIO, SVM, EVGN, POAI, AMRS, TRGP, EXPI, AL, PRLB, PFPT, TMQ, RGLS, NRZ, AMBC, CRTO, CNHI, GLPI, AMC, ALLY, 15XC, PLXP, TMX, AXTA, SUM, FTAI, BKI, CSWI, BGNE, CLSD, GRWG, IIPR, ATUS, SAFE, BKR, SE, ADIL, M44, TH, EQH, NAKD, TLRY, PDD, PD, WIMI, SNDL, TXG, SI, VRM, LMND, CCIV, FSR, BLOK, CMF, EDIV, FDT, FNDX, ITM, KBWB, LEMB, NUEM, NUHY, QDF, RPV, SMDV,
- Added Positions: VV, SPLG, ARKK, SPIP, XLE, RDVY, SPAB, DGRO, CEF, FVD, VTV, ABBV, RSP, JNJ, VOT, LLY, MDT, IVOL, LMBS, TIP, VOE, TGT, NNDM, PLTR, IJS, LIT, SPEM, VTI, XLF, MMM, A, MSFT, FEMS, FYX, IJJ, IJT, KOMP, VTEB, IVZ, AAPL, MUFG, TXN, WMT, ANTM, HCA, BIV, BSV, ESGU, IEMG, ITE, IWM, JNK, MUB, SLV, SPTM, SPYV, STIP, TFI, VUG, BLK, CMI, GOOGL, HUM, JPM, LRCX, NVDA, SIVB, SYK, VZ, COWN, WKHS, GM, ZTS, IQV, SEDG, ZM, XPEV, BND, EFV, FDL, HYG, LQD, PGX, VCSH, VO, VTIP, XLI, XSD, T, APD, AMT, AZN, VIAC, CDNS, CAT, CNC, TPR, COP, ED, NEE, FISV, GE, GIS, LMT, PFE, PXD, REGN, SBUX, TMO, RTX, TSLA, FRC, ABNB, BIL, BKLN, CBND, CWI, DGRW, DSI, EEM, EFA, FNI, FNX, FXI, GSY, HYLS, ITOT, IUSB, MBG, PCY, SCHD, SCHG, SCHP, SHY, SPSM, SRLN, SUSA, VB, VEA, VXUS, XLC, ABT, AMD, MO, AMRN, HES, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, AJG, BAC, BA, SAM, BSX, BTI, CHDN, CSCO, CLF, CLX, KO, CL, COST, DHR, DVN, D, DUK, XOM, FAST, FITB, F, GRMN, GPC, GILD, GS, HPQ, IP, INTU, KMB, LOGI, MRVL, MCK, NDAQ, NKE, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ORCL, OSTK, PNC, PENN, PEP, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PG, RF, ROP, SMG, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, SNPS, TROW, TSM, TFX, UAL, UBS, UL, UNP, VLO, WFC, FUND, CHI, PODD, AVGO, GNRC, LYB, PSLV, MPC, HZNP, FANG, GOOG, FRPT, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, Z, AA, SPCE, DELL, UBER, MSGE, ARKG, BLV, IGSB, DLN, DNL, DWAS, DXJ, EBND, ESGE, FDN, FLRN, FPE, FTEC, FTSM, GDXJ, GOVT, GSIE, ICLN, INDA, IQLT, IWO, IXUS, IYG, IYT, MBB, MGK, MJ, MUNI, NOBL, PRF, RWR, RYT, SDY, SLY, SLYG, SPDW, SPHB, SPHY, SPSB, TIPX, VCIT, VCR, VDE, VGIT, VIG, VMBS, VNQ, VYM, XLK, XSW, PLD, VCEL, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, ALXN, Y, AB, LNT, ALL, AMX, IEP, AWR, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ATRS, AIRC, WTRG, ARCC, ATO, AZO, TFC, BCE, SAN, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BG, CMS, CPB, CM, COF, KMX, CCL, CASY, CE, FIS, SCHW, CHE, CVX, CME, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, STZ, DHI, DRI, DEO, DLR, DLTR, DD, DRRX, EOG, ECL, EQIX, ERIC, EXAS, FMC, FDS, ORAN, BEN, FCX, IT, GNTX, GERN, GGG, MNST, HIG, HSY, HOLX, HON, HRL, IIVI, IDXX, TT, ICE, IRM, IONS, SJM, JBLU, KLAC, KSU, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LH, LAMR, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MGA, MLM, MKC, MPW, MET, MTD, MSTR, TAP, MSI, NVR, NFG, NGG, NHI, NGD, NJR, NYMT, NEM, NOK, NMR, NSC, NVO, NUVA, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PTN, PAAS, PHG, PSA, DGX, ROLL, RS, FRBK, RSG, ROK, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SEAC, SHW, SIRI, SONY, TRV, SPH, SLF, NLOK, TJX, TTWO, TER, TTEK, THO, TOL, TTC, TOT, TM, TSCO, UGI, USB, UAA, VFC, VRTX, VOD, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WPP, WM, WAT, WLTW, KTOS, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, VBIV, SMFG, TEI, VVR, CLM, FAX, USA, MEN, RQI, NEA, PTY, RNP, NMZ, UTF, IGD, PGP, MGU, GPM, IGA, ZIOP, WU, MFG, GDL, SAR, BR, CLNE, TEL, TPZ, VMW, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FLNT, ATHX, AXU, PM, TAK, AGNC, BUD, DG, GNUS, IHD, GBAB, TAL, PACB, CMRE, BWG, KMI, NMFC, SAVE, SAND, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ZNGA, MMX, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CTR, BTT, SUN, WDAY, DFP, PCI, NCLH, ICLR, APAM, DSL, CDW, PGEN, FATE, VEEV, OMF, KPTI, HLT, AAL, TWOU, CGC, MTNB, GGZ, MTLS, NEP, BABA, CDK, HUBS, GER, KEYS, LBRDK, STOR, QRVO, APHA, NVTA, SENS, GSBD, WING, RUN, PSTG, FDEU, WSC, EDIT, NTLA, USFD, TWLO, SMPL, CWH, CRSP, YUMC, OKTA, APPN, RDFN, FUV, ZS, SPOT, SURF, BNGO, LTHM, MRNA, DOW, CRWD, CHWY, ORCC, DDOG, BILL, CARR, OTIS, IAC, DKNG, CVAC, SNOW, AMWL, TLS, QS, AI, AGGY, AGZ, AOA, AOM, AOR, ASHR, BAB, BOND, BSCM, CFA, CORP, DBC, DBO, DES, DGS, DWLD, DWM, DWX, EEMA, EFG, EMB, EMQQ, EPS, ESGD, EUFN, EWA, EZM, FAB, FAN, FDD, FEM, FHLC, FINX, FMHI, FPX, FTC, FTSL, FXD, GDX, GSLC, GXC, IAT, IBB, IFV, IGM, IPAY, IVE, IVOO, IWN, IWY, IXC, IXN, IYE, IYF, IYJ, IYZ, JETS, JHML, JKE, JKG, KRE, KWEB, KXI, LGLV, MGC, MGV, MMIN, MOO, OIH, PBW, PEY, PHO, PID, PRFZ, PSK, QAI, QQEW, QQQE, REGL, REM, RLY, RSX, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHO, SCHZ, SDOG, SGDM, SHM, SMH, SPYD, UCO, USHY, VAW, VGT, VIOG, VIOO, VLUE, VNM, VNQI, VOOG, VOX, VWOB, VYMI, WDIV, WIP, WOOD, XHB, XLRE, XPH,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, VOO, USMV, SPY, GLD, IJR, XLB, IJH, IJK, IVW, IWB, IGIB, FIXD, FXL, IEF, SPLV, SPTS, AOK, XLP, PHYS, JKH, JKK, MINT, SHV, VXF, ITW, MRK, WY, ACWV, BNDX, GLDM, IYM, MTUM, TLT, ANSS, BMY, HD, PWR, CRM, V, ACWI, FTCS, IEFA, PTF, QLTA, RWJ, SLYV, SPHD, SPMD, SRVR, VNLA, ALGN, CPRT, DE, GPS, PEAK, MTCH, IBM, ISRG, SPGI, MPWR, NFLX, SCCO, MA, VRSK, TWTR, FSKR, RIDE, ARKW, CAPE, DIA, FTA, HYS, ICVT, IEI, ISTB, JPST, PFF, QCLN, QUAL, SCHM, SCHX, SPIB, STPZ, TOTL, VGSH, VIGI, VOOV, VWO, XLV, XT, ADI, BIDU, BRK.B, BF.B, CVS, CTAS, CSGP, CUZ, CS, DPZ, EXPE, FDX, LHX, ILMN, LOW, MMP, MCO, PAYX, PGR, QCOM, POOL, SYY, AXON, UPS, UNH, WPC, WCN, NEO, GAB, PFO, FFC, BHK, UTG, MELI, MAIN, FTNT, CHTR, BCX, FB, SQ, TTD, SNAP, ROKU, NIO, WTRE, FVRR, PTON, BNTX, BEPC, RKT, AGG, ANGL, CEY, EFAV, EMLC, EWJ, FREL, HDV, IAU, IBND, IGV, IHI, ITA, IWD, IWR, IYW, MDY, MNA, MOAT, NEAR, PCEF, PNQI, PWB, SPYG, TAN, URTH, USFR, UVXY, VBR, VONE, VPU, XLG, XMLV, XSLV, CB, AES, ASML, ABMD, AEG, ALB, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, NLY, AON, ABR, ACGL, ADM, ADP, AVY, BLL, BK, BCS, GOLD, BAX, BLDR, CBZ, CBRL, CSX, CPT, CNI, CP, BXMT, CFFN, CAH, FUN, CNOB, CERN, CRL, CAKE, CTSH, CMCSA, CMP, GLW, CCI, DTE, DB, DXCM, DKS, DHT, EMN, ETN, EIX, EA, ENB, EPD, EL, EXC, FNB, M, FHN, FRME, FE, GD, GSK, GPN, HAL, WELL, HBAN, INFO, INFY, INO, INTC, JKHY, JCI, K, KSS, LBAI, LVS, LYG, MFC, MRO, MAR, MMC, MXIM, MCD, MS, VTRS, FIZZ, NTES, ES, NOC, INSG, NVAX, NUAN, ORI, OKE, OSUR, PPG, PZZA, PH, PBCT, PAA, PFS, STL, PRU, RES, O, POWW, RIO, RHI, RGLD, RYAAY, SBAC, SGMO, SLB, STX, SGEN, SRE, SCI, SWBI, SWN, STT, RGR, SKT, TPX, TEVA, TXT, GL, TD, TRP, RIG, TSN, PAG, UMC, URI, OLED, VTR, WBA, WST, EVRG, WHR, WSM, WIT, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, TOWN, ET, TDG, RDS.B, RMT, DNP, CRF, RVT, AEF, TDF, NPV, PFD, PPT, JPS, JRS, NZF, NAD, FLC, PHK, HYT, HPF, ERC, HPI, EVT, GDV, WIW, IGR, HTD, CII, LGI, FCT, PFN, KYN, BGR, DIAX, BOE, ETV, BDJ, ETW, CODI, GLO, RMRM, HTGC, FEO, LDOS, EXG, QQQX, BTZ, IAE, TMUS, AWP, BGS, BX, VTA, LULU, ETJ, ROIC, BEP, CPG, BTG, AG, GTE, BLNK, AKER, STWD, JLS, PDM, CRMD, FAF, BBN, KKR, NXPI, GMAB, KMF, SBRA, FLT, MOS, PFLT, DBL, SMM, CG, HTA, NOW, PANW, SRC, RH, MIE, NML, GWPH, CSTM, COTY, PGZ, EQX, FEYE, RNG, KODK, CXP, WIX, CHGG, ARMK, SESN, FSK, ZEN, JD, ANET, ACB, SYF, CFG, W, SHAK, GDDY, ETSY, VIRT, CABO, GKOS, TRU, KHC, NVCR, CTMX, HPE, TEAM, MGP, PAVM, COUP, LW, JCO, MDB, HFRO, CLNC, DOCU, TRTN, GH, JMIA, PINS, MNRL, CTVA, WORK, BRMK, REYN, AIV, ACWX, AMJ, AMLP, BOTZ, BSJL, BWX, CACG, CGW, CIBR, CQQQ, CWB, DBEF, DEM, DHS, DLS, DON, DTD, DUSA, EEMV, EES, EMLP, EPI, ESPO, EWT, EZU, FAD, FBND, FBT, FEX, FEZ, FIVG, FIW, FLOT, FM, FV, FVC, FXG, FXH, FXN, FXO, FXR, FXU, GEM, GMF, HACK, HEFA, HYD, HYMB, IAGG, IBUY, ICF, IGF, IGRO, IHF, IMTM, IUSV, IWP, IWS, IWV, IXJ, IYC, IYH, IYY, JKD, JKF, LTPZ, MDYG, OEF, ONEQ, OUSA, PGF, PPA, PSJ, PTH, PTLC, PTNQ, PWV, QTEC, ROBO, RPG, SCZ, SH, SHYG, SJNK, SLQD, SOXX, SPTL, SPYX, SUB, SUSC, TDIV, TLH, USO, VEU, VFH, VGK, VONG, VONV, VPL, VRP, VSS, VTWO, XHE, XLU, XLY, XMMO,
- Sold Out: HDGE, CHL, TKC, HYLB, PAYC, DBEM, PLNT, LI, VNT, BAF, APPS, EPAM, BFAM, SABR, AYX, U, AMED, EDEN, EDV, EWZ, FDIS, FUTY, XRT, STE, CHKP, NOTV, GME, MSM, OSH, BIGC, RHP, THBR, PING, CLVT, LQDA, VYNE, ILPT, SOLO, HOG, UA, PEN, AKAM, FCEL, FFBC, INGR, BMRN, BHLB, FXZ, RIOT, HEDJ, ACC, JKL, LDUR, PDBC, SGOL, SIVR, VCLT, TIF, AAWW, FSLR, NFJ, JFR, NCZ, SEIC, NCV, PMO, SPE, SSB, HEI.A, WYNN, WRE, WAB, MUX, CUBE, TYL, PBF, UNIT, BST, HQY, GLOB, NDSN, ONCY, RARE, PKI, ACV, BB, HEQ, ENV, CBOE, CCLP, MDXG, ADXS,
For the details of Private Advisor Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+advisor+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Private Advisor Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,859,331 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 717,406 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,061,875 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.55%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 885,330 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 518,571 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 182,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 58,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)
Private Advisor Group, LLC initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 197,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,061,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,874,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,087,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,325,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 189.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 606,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Private Advisor Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 858,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $26.56.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $27.77 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.31.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Private Advisor Group, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.
