ProVise Management Group, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells Seagate Technology PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust

Clearwater, FL, based Investment company ProVise Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Seagate Technology PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ProVise Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ProVise Management Group, LLC owns 337 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KBE, MHD, FIS, FISV, DGRO, VTRS, AVAV, WPP, IPO, OKE, IONS, CDK, ADP, ARKW, IBUY, ALNY, JETS, HPI, HCA, IPKW, EMN, AAXJ, PNC, SCHE, VOOV, VAW, PALL,
- Added Positions: LMT, WFC, BNDX, SCHV, IGIB, MRK, MGC, SPDW, SCHR, C, ENB, SCHX, ARKK, PDBC, IWY, SPEM, VO, ANTM, BHK, SPHY, WEA, CVS, RSP, IJR, MCD, OMC, BKNG, EVN, EPD, XOM, FTSM, JHS, HYG, LQD, MMD, MDT, NEV, SCHZ, SPY, VOO, VWO, VZ, AFB, ABC, T, BCO, CSCO, DKNG, FMN, FXN, INTC, XSLV, BSCM, QQQ, HEFA, EFA, EEM, USMV, IBB, ITB, LOW, MMP, MA, NFLX, NEE, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, PM, SCHB, XLV, UNP, VLO, SMH, VXUS, MO, BKN, BLW, MFL, DMF, DSM, CAT, CVX, DE, DIS, FPE, FDN, HYLS, LMBS, FTSL, FIXD, GE, SPLV, ACWV, IAGG, IJK, IYT, IYJ, LYFT, MS, NBH, NEA, NZF, NVDA, SRVR, HYS, PAGP, CRM, SCHW, GLD, UBER, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: PG, BSCL, SCHG, MINT, VTIP, SDY, SCHD, UPS, AAPL, HDV, JPM, VYM, BLK, VCSH, ADI, BSV, SCHO, VTI, XLK, MSCI, SCHF, TLT, SCHA, APD, IVW, PTNQ, IWF, GOOGL, IJH, DWM, CL, SUSA, VB, VBR, BABA, DGS, VTV, VBK, VNQ, VOT, MOAT, TSLA, SPT, SBUX, BK, MCK, GD, JNJ, SHV, GIS, FDX, FB, BX, MUB, MTUM, FCX, USB, DUK, D, NET, DOOO, BBN, BGT, VIGI, VHT, VTR, MMU, APO, BND, PDI, UNH, GM, UL, HON, TGT, IWR, MDYG, SPYG, SSB, SILK, IJT, KMB, JRO, RTX,
- Sold Out: STX, BBK, MUH, SPYX, DSI, VIA, SHM, GLTR, A, CHRW, ISRG, TEL, HLT, SUSB, GILD, IEF,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 299,937 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 494,861 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 199,211 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 386,062 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 164,364 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 236,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 604.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 271.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 151,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 107,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15.Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
