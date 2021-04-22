ProVise Management Group, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells Seagate Technology PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust

Clearwater, FL, based Investment company ProVise Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Seagate Technology PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ProVise Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ProVise Management Group, LLC owns 337 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



KBE, MHD, FIS, FISV, DGRO, VTRS, AVAV, WPP, IPO, OKE, IONS, CDK, ADP, ARKW, IBUY, ALNY, JETS, HPI, HCA, IPKW, EMN, AAXJ, PNC, SCHE, VOOV, VAW, PALL, Added Positions: LMT, WFC, BNDX, SCHV, IGIB, MRK, MGC, SPDW, SCHR, C, ENB, SCHX, ARKK, PDBC, IWY, SPEM, VO, ANTM, BHK, SPHY, WEA, CVS, RSP, IJR, MCD, OMC, BKNG, EVN, EPD, XOM, FTSM, JHS, HYG, LQD, MMD, MDT, NEV, SCHZ, SPY, VOO, VWO, VZ, AFB, ABC, T, BCO, CSCO, DKNG, FMN, FXN, INTC, XSLV, BSCM, QQQ, HEFA, EFA, EEM, USMV, IBB, ITB, LOW, MMP, MA, NFLX, NEE, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, PM, SCHB, XLV, UNP, VLO, SMH, VXUS, MO, BKN, BLW, MFL, DMF, DSM, CAT, CVX, DE, DIS, FPE, FDN, HYLS, LMBS, FTSL, FIXD, GE, SPLV, ACWV, IAGG, IJK, IYT, IYJ, LYFT, MS, NBH, NEA, NZF, NVDA, SRVR, HYS, PAGP, CRM, SCHW, GLD, UBER, WMT,

PG, BSCL, SCHG, MINT, VTIP, SDY, SCHD, UPS, AAPL, HDV, JPM, VYM, BLK, VCSH, ADI, BSV, SCHO, VTI, XLK, MSCI, SCHF, TLT, SCHA, APD, IVW, PTNQ, IWF, GOOGL, IJH, DWM, CL, SUSA, VB, VBR, BABA, DGS, VTV, VBK, VNQ, VOT, MOAT, TSLA, SPT, SBUX, BK, MCK, GD, JNJ, SHV, GIS, FDX, FB, BX, MUB, MTUM, FCX, USB, DUK, D, NET, DOOO, BBN, BGT, VIGI, VHT, VTR, MMU, APO, BND, PDI, UNH, GM, UL, HON, TGT, IWR, MDYG, SPYG, SSB, SILK, IJT, KMB, JRO, RTX, Sold Out: STX, BBK, MUH, SPYX, DSI, VIA, SHM, GLTR, A, CHRW, ISRG, TEL, HLT, SUSB, GILD, IEF,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 299,937 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 494,861 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 199,211 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 386,062 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 164,364 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 236,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 604.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 271.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 151,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 107,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.