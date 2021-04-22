5 Cheap Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

As of April 22, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust's (BDN) dividend yield is 5.77% and the payout ratio is 0.43. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.25. The company's average yield was 4.65% over the past 10 years.

The share price has risen 33.81% over the past 12 months and is now 6.13% below the 52-week high and 66.92% above the 52-week low.

The real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.09% and return on assets of 7.62% are outperforming 94% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.08.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Towne Bank

Towne Bank's (TOWN) dividend yield is 2.33% and the payout ratio is 0.36. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.27. The company's average yield was 2.38% over the past 10 years.

The stock has climbed 83.06% over the past 12 months and is now 5.58% below the 52-week high and 104.43% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides a diversified range of financial services, has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The ROE of 8.56% and ROA of 1.05% are outperforming 58% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.64 is above the industry median of 1.71.

With 1.36% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.31%, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina SA's (AKO.A) dividend yield is 5.72% with a payout ratio of 0.79. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a price-book ratio of 2. The company's average yield was 2.12% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 46.72% over the last 12 months and are now 4.81% below the 52-week high and 43.08% above the 52-week low.

The company, which produces carbonated soft drinks, water and fruit juices, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 6 out of 10. The ROE of 14.15% and ROA of 5.03% are outperforming 54% of competitors in the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.47

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.10% of outstanding shares.

Grupo Simec SAB

The dividend yield of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) is 4.25% with a payout ratio of 0.56. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.35. The company's average yield was 7.28% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 124.14% over the past 12 months and are now trading 7.05% below the 52-week high and 168.84% above the 52-week low.

With a market cap of $2.32 billion, the manufacturer of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The ROE of 12.36% and ROA of 8.86% are outperforming 83% of companies in the steel industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1,208.

With 0.17% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Big Lots

Big Lots Inc.'s (BIG) dividend yield is 1.75% and the payout ratio is 0.07. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.91. The company's average yield was 1.86% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 273.13% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 5.22% below the 52-week high and 363.46% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates discount retail stores, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The ROE of 56.26% and ROA of 16.63% are outperforming 97% of competitors in the retail - defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 0.4.

Grantham is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.18% and Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

