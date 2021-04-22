Smh Capital Advisors Inc Buys D.R. Horton Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Pitney Bowes Inc, SLR Investment Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Smh Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd, sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Pitney Bowes Inc, SLR Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smh Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Smh Capital Advisors Inc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DHI, NHF, IIPR, DGX, HTD, XOM, CAT, FTIV, SPY, LNSR, EZPW,
- Added Positions: CODI, CVX, VZ, SCU, PSEC, LDP, BTZ, AWF, WETF, BIT, TEI, HYT, EVT, GDV, ADX, RQI, CSQ, MPC, OCSL, IBM, RMR, SPG, KHC, HPQ,
- Reduced Positions: PBI, SLRC,
- Sold Out: REM,
For the details of SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smh+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) - 164,262 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 49,848 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.80%
- Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) - 37,527 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 9,038 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 7,700 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.640500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 44,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $179.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.222500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 49,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 64.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.
