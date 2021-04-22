Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ally Financial Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,364 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 120,534 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,619 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 232,997 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,093 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 99,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 43,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.497400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 257.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $311.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 723.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 113,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.342200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.