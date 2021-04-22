>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

PPG maintains EcoVadis Gold Rating for sustainability progress, ranking among top 6% of evaluated companies

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:PPG -0.44%


PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG) today announced that it again achieved a Gold Rating in corporate social responsibility from [url="]EcoVadis[/url], a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. Only 6% of evaluated companies met the qualifications for a Gold Rating.



PPG earned high scores for its environmental and ethics practices. The company also recently committed to assessing 1,000 key suppliers on EcoVadis’ four sustainability categories, which contributed to a 20-point increase in PPG’s [url="]sustainable+procurement[/url] score, [url="]compared+to+its+2019+score[/url].



EcoVadis experts evaluate company performance on 21 factors grouped into four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Each company is assessed in these areas based on size, location and industry. The rating methodology is based on international sustainability standards and initiatives, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 standard (social responsibility).



“Our commitment to being an industry leader in sustainability is unwavering,” said Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president, environment, health and safety. “We know that our sustainability impact extends beyond the walls of PPG, reaching our global employees, customers, communities, supply chain partners and many other stakeholders. We look forward to furthering our progress and delivering on our 2025 goals.”



PPG recently published its 2020 Sustainability Report, which detailed its continued progress and strengthened focus on [url="]diversity%2C+equity+and+inclusion[/url], [url="]climate-related+risks[/url], [url="]supplier+sustainability[/url] and more. The full report is available at [url="]sustainability.ppg.com[/url].



PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™



At PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit [url="]www.ppg.com[/url].



We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.



CATEGORY Sustainability

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005631/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)