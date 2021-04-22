PPG maintains EcoVadis Gold Rating for sustainability progress, ranking among top 6% of evaluated companies

PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG) today announced that it again achieved a Gold Rating in corporate social responsibility from [url="]EcoVadis[/url], a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. Only 6% of evaluated companies met the qualifications for a Gold Rating.
PPG earned high scores for its environmental and ethics practices. The company also recently committed to assessing 1,000 key suppliers on EcoVadis’ four sustainability categories, which contributed to a 20-point increase in PPG’s [url="]sustainable+procurement[/url] score, [url="]compared+to+its+2019+score[/url].
EcoVadis experts evaluate company performance on 21 factors grouped into four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Each company is assessed in these areas based on size, location and industry. The rating methodology is based on international sustainability standards and initiatives, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 standard (social responsibility).
“Our commitment to being an industry leader in sustainability is unwavering,” said Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president, environment, health and safety. “We know that our sustainability impact extends beyond the walls of PPG, reaching our global employees, customers, communities, supply chain partners and many other stakeholders. We look forward to furthering our progress and delivering on our 2025 goals.”
PPG recently published its 2020 Sustainability Report, which detailed its continued progress and strengthened focus on [url="]diversity%2C+equity+and+inclusion[/url], [url="]climate-related+risks[/url], [url="]supplier+sustainability[/url] and more. The full report is available at [url="]sustainability.ppg.com[/url].
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit [url="]www.ppg.com[/url].
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
CATEGORY Sustainability
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NYSE:PPG. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:PPG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:PPG
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:PPG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005631/en/