FOX News Media Awards Marin Martin Second Annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship

FOX News, in partnership with the National Merit Scholarship Program, has selected the latest recipient of the annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. This year’s scholarship will be awarded to Marin Martin,the daughter of FOX News Digital Senior Opinion Editor, Lynne Jordal Martin.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “We are proud to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s storied legacy with this year’s memorial scholarship recipient. Marin Martin is an exceptional student with an extremely bright future and her academic curiosity will no doubt live up to the mission that Charles inspired every day. Congratulations to Marin and her family.”

Marin Martin is currently a senior at Rye High School in Rye, New York. She will attend college this fall to study English literature at a higher learning institution to be determined.

Established by FOX News Media in 2018, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2021 must have taken the 2020 PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners were selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. Once chosen, the NMSC disburses the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student and is not affected should their parent leave the company following the communication of the award.

Dr. Charles Krauthammer served as a contributor to FOX News Media from 2002 up until his passing in 2018, and was renowned for his political commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel’s signature programming. Throughout his tenure with the network, he made frequent appearances on Special Report with Bret Baier and FOX News Sunday. A Pulitzer prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician, Dr. Krauthammer joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he continued to write a weekly syndicated column until his passing and also served as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. He began his journalism career at The New Republic and prior to that, served as a speech writer to Vice President Walter Mondale in 1980 and as chief resident in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Krauthammer was a recipient of numerous honors, including the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, the 2013 William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the 1984 National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticisms, and the first annual Bradley Prize. He also authored the best-selling “Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics” and “Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World.” A graduate of McGill University with a B.A. in political science and economics, Dr. Krauthammer went on to become a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College in Oxford and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

