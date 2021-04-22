TORTIYAHS!® Brand Ushers in Cinco De Mayo With Promotions & Sweepstakes!

The TORTIYAHS!® Brand is excited to usher in Cinco De Mayo with its great tasting, family-favorite tortilla chips. As Cinco De Mayo is one of the top selling holidays of the year for tortilla chips, salsas and dips sales, “YAHS!” are the perfect complement. And with an average yearly growth rate of almost 200% during 2015 – 2020, according to IRI, TORTIYAHS! will be the talk of the celebration and party!

Enjoy the line of TORTIYAHS!® superior tortilla chips. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

To build on this excitement, look for money saving offers in select April 25Sunday newspaper inserts and a coupon on select packages of TORTIYAHS!® Guacamole Tortilla Chips, they’re simply delicious!And, enter the [url="]TORTIYAHS%21%26reg%3B+WeStock%26trade%3B+Request+Sweepstakes[/url] to win one of five TORTIYAHS! Brand prize kits, complete with the entire line-up of these family favorite tortilla chips, and a YAHS! cap too! No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on April 28, 2021. View official rules at [url="]Sweepstakes+Rules[/url]. Void where prohibited.TORTIYAHS!® Brand Tortilla Chips are available in convenient 10 – 12.5 oz take home sizes and include a wide range of forms and flavors such as Restaurant Style, White Dipping Rounds, Cantina Style, Blue Corn, Brazilian Lime and Guacamole. Eaten alone or dipped in salsa, these superior dipping tortilla chips have an unforgettable crunch!said Tiffani Justh, Vice President, Regional Brands Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc., “TORTIYAHS!® can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: [url="]Utz+Snacks+On-Line[/url]. And join the conversation about TORTIYAHS!® superior dipping tortilla chips on [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url], @TORTIYAHS.Don’t forget to #shareyouryahs!(1) IRI, MULO+C, 52 weeks ending 2015 – 2020, CAGR.Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit [url="]www.utzsnacks.com[/url] or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

