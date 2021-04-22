Materialise NV to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, April 29, 2021











U.S. Dial In: 844-469-2530







International Dial In: 765-507-2679







Passcode: 6683847







Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results on the same day, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:A live audio webcast will be accessible through [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.materialise.com[/url]The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

