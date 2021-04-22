Construction Season Hiring Boom Brings Opportunity for Job Seekers











After a year of pandemic shutdowns and company downsizing amid an uncertain U.S. economy, the construction industry is back and boomingAccording to staffing leader PeopleReady, this year’s construction season brings with it roughly 500,000 jobs across the U.S.—many of which include on-the-job training—creating immediate opportunities for those looking for work.“A solid construction season and the jobs it provides can help people who’ve been hit hard financially over the past year get back on their feet,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “Temporary jobs in the construction industry can provide the opportunity to learn new skills, along with flexibility, independence and, of course, a steady paycheck.”Based on a PeopleReady analysis of hundreds of thousands of jobs, some of the most in-demand construction jobs hiring right now, which require little to no prior experience, include:To connect job seekers with available construction-related jobs throughout the U.S., PeopleReady is holding monthly hiring events and encouraging people to apply to jobs via app ([url="]JobStack[/url]), online ([url="]jobs.peopleready.com[/url]), and in person (at [url="]PeopleReady+locations[/url] across the nation).PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing [url="]JobStack[/url] platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at [url="]www.peopleready.com[/url].

