>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Construction Season Hiring Boom Brings Opportunity for Job Seekers

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:TBI +0.4%


After a year of pandemic shutdowns and company downsizing amid an uncertain U.S. economy, the construction industry is back and booming. According to staffing leader PeopleReady, this year’s construction season brings with it roughly 500,000 jobs across the U.S.—many of which include on-the-job training—creating immediate opportunities for those looking for work.



“A solid construction season and the jobs it provides can help people who’ve been hit hard financially over the past year get back on their feet,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “Temporary jobs in the construction industry can provide the opportunity to learn new skills, along with flexibility, independence and, of course, a steady paycheck.”



Based on a PeopleReady analysis of hundreds of thousands of jobs, some of the most in-demand construction jobs hiring right now, which require little to no prior experience, include:





  • Roofing helpers




  • General constructions workers




  • Concrete workers




  • Ground maintenance workers




  • Flaggers




To connect job seekers with available construction-related jobs throughout the U.S., PeopleReady is holding monthly hiring events and encouraging people to apply to jobs via app ([url="]JobStack[/url]), online ([url="]jobs.peopleready.com[/url]), and in person (at [url="]PeopleReady+locations[/url] across the nation).



About PeopleReady



PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing [url="]JobStack[/url] platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at [url="]www.peopleready.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005760/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)