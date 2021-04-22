DeepCube Acquired by Nano Dimension to Drive Industry 4.0 Evolution

[url="]DeepCube[/url], the award-winning deep learning pioneer, has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by(Nasdaq:). After the closing of the transaction, DeepCube will function as a division of Nano Dimension Ltd., creating first-of-its-kind, AI powered-dditivelyanufacturedlectronics ()/platforms and services.DeepCube’s training platform and real-time inference engine will be integrated into Nano Dimension AME 3D-printers, acting as smart nodes in a Smart Fabrication Network (SFN), as well as being the AI control center for these networks. With DeepCube’s expertise in machine learning/deep learning, the vision of Industry 4.0 – where machines cooperate, learn, optimize and deliver printed electronics – is now achievable.DeepCube’s breakthrough algorithms accelerate multi-domain neural models by orders of magnitude, making it an exceptional fit for complex and real-time edge problems, particularly 3D manufacturing. The novel DeepCube approach fuses together both a cutting-edge training framework and a highly optimized inference engine to accomplish aggressive performance goals. Smart 3D manufacturing nodes are equipped with many real-time, cross-disciplinary sensors, which generate Giga Bytes of time-sensitive data. DeepCube’s platform transforms this massive amount of data to insights and actions, in real-time, creating the self-learning and optimizing machine infrastructure. AI-driven distributed digital fabrication, pioneered by Nano Dimension and DeepCube, will improve yield, throughput, quality, design options and optimization.“We have reviewed multiple solutions for the complex problem of electronics manufacturing, and specifically 3D printed electronics, and DeepCube’s training and inference frameworks stood out, along with the team’s expansive knowledge of deep learning and neural networks,” said Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension. “Nano Dimension’s vision is to establish ‘INDUSTRY 4.0’ solutions, which entail building an AI/ML ‘distributed digital fabrication application’ rather than just building machines as capital equipment. The core of this solution will be DeepCube’s ‘brain’ that is expected to manage a neural network of edge devices. This will usher in a new design and production flow, offering customers cutting edge capabilities to innovate and create a new line of electronics products that are not achievable today: miniaturization, nano geometries, 3D structures, mass customization, on-demand manufacturing and digital inventory.”Michael Zimmerman, CEO of DeepCube, and now GM of the DeepCube division of Nano Dimension, commented: “The $240B PCB/PCBA sector of the electronics industry is going through a massive transition to meet the challenges of innovative and miniature designs, compressed time scales (design to production) and the evolution from physically driven manufacturing to a digital flow. The move from 2D to 3D, from legacy processes to a fully digitized and real-time workflow, can only be done with AI as the driver of the full lifecycle process – deep learning models cooperating across the network to learn, optimize and automate the full cycle from design to production. Unlike the human- and labor-intensive processes of today (for 2D designs), DeepCube will create neural models, trained with varied edge sensor data, and offer customers out-of-the-box neural networks for manufacturing, which accomplish the full(Additive Manufacturing for Electronics) scale of benefits.”The acquisition follows a strong year for DeepCube, the first deep learning software accelerator enabling real-world AI deployments. Following its [url="]launch[/url] in May of 2020, DeepCube received [url="]numerous+peer+and+industry+recognitions[/url] before [url="]deploying+an+in-depth+product+suite[/url] in February 2021.The team’s expertise and execution-driven culture has delivered several successful AI-centric projects across different hardware architectures. Particularly, DeepCube’s hardware agnostic platform has proven unique in its ability to accelerate different families of neural models, becoming a key asset for Tier-1 players.“We are excited to join forces with Nano Dimension and transform the AME industry to become fully AI-enabled, with efficiencies, quality and innovation only possible with deep learning models”, said Dr. Eli David co-founder and CTO of DeepCube, who is joining Nano Dimension as CTO/AI. “DeepCube’s technology, which accelerates neural networks by afactor, is a natural fit for distributed edge nodes, which are self-learning and self-optimizing – all in real-time and on-demand. The team is incredibly excited for our next step, and we look forward to joining Nano Dimension in driving the Industry 4.0 evolution.”DeepCube was founded by Dr. Eli David and Yaron Eitan, its CTO and Executive Chairman, respectively. The management team also includes Michael Zimmerman, CEO, and Eri Rubin, VP, Research and Development.Pearl Cohen is acting as legal counsel to DeepCube in connection with the acquisition.DeepCube is an award-winning deep learning pioneer that provides the industry’s first software-based deep learning acceleration platform that drastically improves performance on existing hardware. Modeled after the way the human brain develops during childhood, DeepCube’s patented technology is the first to be purpose-built for deployment of deep learning models in data centers and on intelligent edge devices. Its proprietary framework can be deployed on top of any existing hardware, resulting in drastic speed improvement and memory reduction. Led by a team of experienced deep learning researchers and developers, DeepCube has patented numerous innovations, including methods for faster and more accurate training of deep learning models, and drastically improved inference performance. For more information, please visit [url="]www.deepcube.com%2F[/url].Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. The DragonFly LDM® system is being deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. Its ability to enable on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP, is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions will research, develop, and produce High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs™.) Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nano-di.com[/url].This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses expected timing of the closing of the transaction with DeepCube, that DeepCube’s scientists and engineers are expected to join Nano Dimension upon closing of the transaction, the potential of AI/ML/DL in Nano Dimension’s industry, development of next generation devices, DeepCube pursuing opportunities as part of Nano Dimension’s strategy, and the Company’s vision of INDUSTRY 4.0 solutions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005767/en/