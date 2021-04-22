Belden Unveils New ESG Webpage Highlighting Diversity Data

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced the unveiling of its [url="]new+environmental%2C+social%2C+and+governance+%28ESG%29+webpage[/url] on its [url="]www.belden.com[/url] website highlighting the company’s approach to ESG matters. The new webpage includes both environmental and social data relevant to ESG stakeholders including customers, partners, investors, employees and potential employees. The release of this data is a critical step in Belden’s ongoing commitment to ensure a respectful, diverse and safe workplace for all employees and a coordinated initiative as the company begins to formalize its ESG approach.The new [url="]webpage[/url] includes Belden’s first disclosure of annual diversity data. Belden’s focus is to foster a culture of teamwork that upholds diversity and inclusion and is dedicated to creating an environment of equity for the people it employs. By releasing this data, Belden recognizes this is a necessary first step to achieving diversity in the workforce, and the company will use its resources to continue to accelerate change internally. Belden is working to develop a robust company-wide diversity strategy, including a full workforce assessment, holistic reviews of workplace policies and practices and employee trainings. The website also highlights Elle Marc-Charles’ recent appointment as Belden’s Director of Inclusive Culture.“The ESG webpage provides concise information about Belden’s ESG approach. We are proud of the progress we have made to release the diversity data and we hope this inspires other corporate leaders to be transparent about their diversity data,” said Marc-Charles. “The events of 2020, the social justice reform movement and COVID-19, have made it clear that companies must increase diversity efforts and communicate data to stakeholders. Belden recognizes the strong business case for improving diversity across the company, to attract talent and improve profitability.”To find additional information about Belden and its ESG efforts, please visit [url="]Belden.com[/url].Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at [url="]www.belden.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

