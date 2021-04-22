Chubb Marks Fourteenth Year of Support for American Forests American ReLeaf Program with the Planting of 33,000 Trees

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbhas pledged to sponsor the planting of 33,000 trees in 2021 as part of the American Forests American ReLeaf program. Chubb began supporting the cause in 2008 with the planting of one tree for each new environmental insurance policy written during the previous year, globally.

"Chubb is proud to support the American Forests and their mission to protect and restore threatened forest ecosystems," said Craig Richardson, Executive Vice President, Chubb Environmental. "Since 2008, Chubb has pledged to plant one tree for every environmental policy, and in 14 years we have planted more than 275,000 trees through American Forests."

Chubb, its employees and its charitable foundation continue to demonstrate support for a wide range of environmental philanthropies and volunteer activities in communities around the world. To date, Chubb's charitable foundation grants have helped preserve sensitive lands and habitats, finance green business entrepreneurs, and support educational programs that promote a healthy and sustainable environment, both domestically and internationally.

In addition, Chubb is committed to measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations. From 2016 to 2019, Chubb reduced its absolute global Greenhouse Gas emissions by 22%. By 2035, the impact of the company's continued focus on achieving its emissions targets will result in the emissions reduction of nearly 45,000 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent per year.

Chubb's contribution will support the following planting projects with American Forests in 2021:

Yarrow Reforestation: This replanting project, the second year of a three-year effort, will restore foraging grounds for the Northern goshawk, as well as the Apache-Sitgreaves' other iconic wildlife, including Mexican gray wolves, elk, mountain lions and bighorn sheep. The planting will also improve the "viewshed" along Arizona State Highway 260.

Burnt Beam Sheep Gap Fire Restoration: This reforestation work will plant a total of 97,000 trees in several areas across the Flathead. This year's plantings will restore forest habitat for elk, deer and endangered grizzlies, and will improve stream health for threatened bull trout.

Creek Fire: The 2020 Creek Fire was the largest single fire in California history, burning 379,895 acres and destroying 856 homes and structures. In order to start reforestation after the catastrophic 2020 Creek Fire, American Forests worked with local native plant nursery Pahuma Nursery to plant Douglas fir, Sugar pine, and Ponderosa pine seedlings.

Mountain Communities Wildfire ReLeaf: American Forests has been restoring wildfire-ravaged forests across California's San Bernardino Mountains for nearly two decades. Chubb is helping plant a variety of Jeffery pine, Ponderosa pine, Sugar pine, Douglas fir and Bigcone Douglas fir.

Florida Forest Service: Endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers once blanketed 90 million acres across the southeastern United States. Now, over 97% has been lost to agriculture, development and the suppression of natural, low-intensity wildfires. In 2021, Slash pine seedlings will be planted in four state forests in Florida, restoring habitat for red-cockaded woodpeckers and other rare species such as gopher tortoises and indigo snakes.

About American Forests

Founded in 1875, American Forests protects and restores urban and rural forests and is the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the country, serving as a catalyst for many of the most important milestones in the conservation movement. American Forests has planted hundreds of millions of trees over the last century, and 60 million in the last 30 years alone. Now we are focused on building a movement to reforest America, from cities to large, rural landscapes. We all rely on forests in order to survive and thrive, given the power they have to filter our air and water, provide jobs, mitigate climate change and more. But our forests are being degraded and destroyed at a rapid pace and large scale. If we take care of our forests, they will take care of us.

About Chubb Environmental

Chubb Environmental is among the largest and most advanced global underwriters of environmental liabilities and pollution risk, and develops insurance products and risk management services that facilitate market-based solutions to current and pending environmental issues.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

