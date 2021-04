Eggland's Best Teams Up with Daily Burn to Offer Nutritious Recipes and Workout Routines

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best (EB) is joining forces with digital fitness platform, Daily Burn, to continue its mission of empowering families to choose a healthier lifestyle. Starting today, families and fitness fanatics can visit the Daily Burn website to enter for a chance to win a variety of nutrition and fitness themed prizes to help them on their wellness journeys. Fans will also have access to nutritious Eggland's Best recipes and easy-to-follow, free workout videos hosted by Daily Burn fitness experts.

"Daily Burn is thrilled to be teaming up with Eggland's Best – the nation's number one selling branded egg – to educate families across the country on how to choose nutritious, wholesome foods that can fuel any fitness routine, no matter the skill level," said Blake Sedberry, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships for Daily Burn. "Our workout programs are designed to help our members take simple steps to reach their fitness goals, and nutritionally-superior EB eggs fit perfectly into a healthier meal plan."

Eggland's Best eggs offer superior nutrition, taste, freshness and variety compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store, making them an easily accessible superfood ingredient that can help enhance overall wellness. The collaboration with Daily Burn will also bring together a variety of fitness and wellness experts to help consumers achieve a better balance through a variety of fitness and nutrition content. Fans can enter the Daily Burn and Eggland's Best Sweepstakes now through June 25 for a chance to win prizes such as stainless-steel water bottles, portable yoga mats and much more*. One lucky grand prize winner will also win a 12-month Daily Burn membership and a year supply of Eggland's Best eggs. Visitors can also sign up for a free 60-day Daily Burn trial membership by visiting the sweepstakes page.

"Eggland's Best is committed to offering the only egg with superior nutrition, taste, freshness and variety, which goes hand-in-hand with an active lifestyle," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud to be teaming up with the fitness experts at Daily Burn to motivate families to stay healthy by eating nutritious foods that they can feel good about serving to their loved ones."

To educate fans on the importance of balancing fitness with better-for-you foods, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition Marissa Meshulam and Daily Burn Trainer and RD expert Nora Minno will host an engaging and informative discussion on Daily Burn's Instagram on May 4 at 12pm EST to share their favorite recipes and fitness tips. Fans should follow Eggland's Best and Daily Burn on IG to ensure they don't miss out on this informative discussion.

"Eggland's Best eggs are the perfect ingredient to incorporate into any fitness routine as they provide superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, which can help reduce soreness and aid in recovery after a strenuous workout," said Meshulam. "Plus, EB eggs also contain a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, making them an easy go-to ingredient to keep families feeling their absolute best."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12.

For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

*Subject to eligibility requirements and sweepstakes rules.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community and currently offers four types of memberships to get people moving: At Home, HIIT, Yoga, and Running. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.dailyburn.com.

