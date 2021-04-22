>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Priceline Reveals the Top Travel Trends for U.S. Travelers This Season

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:BKNG +1.47%

One Year After Lockdown: A Look at How Americans Will Travel in the Months Ahead

PR Newswire

April 22, 2021

NORWALK, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a devastating pandemic kept us at home for over a year, Priceline did a deep dive into how travel has changed and what trends are emerging as we enter the spring and summer peak travel season.

Priceline reveals Las Vegas as the most popular destination this season offering great deals with an average room rate of $87 per night.

"Not only are leisure travelers desperate to make up for lost travel opportunities in 2020," says Priceline CEO Brett Keller, "but the slow recovery of business travel and broad availability of deals will fuel even more leisure demand."

Here are highlights of how American travel preferences are changing:

  1. Escapism is top of mind. When it comes to air travel, hotel stays and car rentals, Americans are prioritizing warm tropical and entertainment-focused destinations, such as Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico and Orlando, to name a few. For the complete list, visit press.priceline.com.
  2. Wallet-friendly stays abound in the South and West. As Americans begin traveling again, travel deals are more important than ever. Priceline has identified the top 10 destinations where the average hotel stay costs under $140 a night. Among them are Las Vegas ($87), Denver ($116), Orlando ($125), Seattle ($129), and Tampa ($138).
  3. Local exploration matters more than ever. American travelers are opting to explore locally, with 70% of car rentals used for road trips within their own state and driving an average of 184 miles. Similarly, local hotel stays are on the rise.
  4. Package deals enable workcations. The blurring of work-life boundaries is giving rise to the "bleisure" travel, a hybrid extended leisure trip that incorporates work during the vacation experience. This is fueling traveler preference for bundled and package reservations, which streamline the booking process and offer great savings.
  5. Last-minute trips are likely here to stay. Last year, American travelers overwhelmingly shifted to last-minute bookings, within the same week or even the same day of heading out on a trip. While the average advanced purchase window for hotel stays is up 47% compared to 2020—showing that traveler confidence is increasing—it is still 13% later than in 2019. With new flexible booking options, last-minute travel offers greater peace of mind and makes it unlikely for this behavior to change.

As domestic tourism ramps up this season, Priceline is here to help travelers save on hotels, flights and rental cars. In fact, the company has saved consumers over $15 billion on travel since Priceline's launch in 1998. Visit Priceline.com to save up to 60% off on your next trip.

For the complete list of trends and details on how Americans are traveling today, visit press.priceline.com.

About Priceline
Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

