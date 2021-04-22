>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for April 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:TRUE +2.03%

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for April 2021.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo

"With demand surpassing the supply of new cars on dealer lots, savings are harder to come by right now. In fact, we're seeing an uptick of vehicles selling at or above MSRP. Consumers will want to cast a wider net and act fast if they find a vehicle that they want," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst for TrueCar.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars
TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers.

Cash





1.


Audi Q7 (Prem Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $67,563



Avg. Paid: $63,134



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,399, up 41% from last month and represents savings of 5% off MSRP.




2.


Mazda CX-5 (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $32,016



Avg. Paid: $30,366



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,381, up 17% from last month and represents savings of 4% off MSRP.




3.


Lincoln Aviator (Prem Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $72,628



Avg. Paid: $66,592



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,540, up 14% from last month and represents savings of 2% off MSRP.




4.


Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $41,837



Avg. Paid: $37,875



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,344, up 9% from last month and represents savings of 10% off MSRP.




5.


Chevrolet Malibu (Midsize Car)



Avg. MSRP: $26,486



Avg. Paid: $23,577



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,047, up 9% from last month and represents savings of 15% off MSRP.




Lease





1.


Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)



Avg. MSRP: $50,274



Avg. Paid: $44,304



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $7,638, up 25% from last month and represents savings of 15% off MSRP.




2.


Subaru Crosstrek (Subcompact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $29,329



Avg. Paid: $26,758



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $2,939, up 18% from last month and represents savings of 10% off MSRP.




3.


Honda Odyssey (Minivan)



Avg. MSRP: $40,878



Avg. Paid: $37,882



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $1,818, up 14% from last month and represents savings of 4% off MSRP.




4.


Subaru Outback (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $36,645



Avg. Paid: $33,136



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,553, up 11% from last month and represents savings of 10% off MSRP.




5.


Volkswagen Atlas (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $45,430



Avg. Paid: $42,654



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,445, up 2% from last month and represents savings of 8% off MSRP.




Finance





1.


Mazda CX-9 (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $42,278



Avg. Paid: $39,399



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,360, up 22% from last month and represents savings of 13% off MSRP.




2.


Mazda CX-30 (Subcompact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $27,957



Avg. Paid: $26,924



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,140, up 15% from last month and represents savings of 11% off MSRP.




3.


Hyundai Elantra (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $22,883



Avg. Paid: $21,286



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,971, up 14% from last month and represents savings of 13% off MSRP.




4.


Volkswagen Jetta (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $24,670



Avg. Paid: $23,675



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,258, up 11% from last month and represents savings of 13% off MSRP.




5.


Toyota RAV4 (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $32,495



Avg. Paid: $30,095



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,490, up 7% from last month and represents savings of 8% off MSRP.











Visit the

TrueCar Blog

for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 4/20/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

If you're active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

Click here for additional media assets.

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-shares-best-cash-lease-and-finance-deals-on-new-vehicles-for-april-2021-301275046.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)