>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Asetek - Outcome of Annual General Meeting

April 22, 2021 | About: OSTO:ASETEKO +0% OSL:ASTK -0.1%

- Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mr. Jukka Pertola as chairman and Mr. Erik Damsgaard as vice chairman

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, April 22, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (OSE: ASTK) today held the annual general meeting at its offices in Aalborg, Denmark.

The general meeting took note of the report by the Board of Directors and Management, and the audited annual report for 2020 was approved.

The Nomination Committee reported on its activities during last year. The Nomination Committee's proposed remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors were adopted.

The remuneration report for 2020 was adopted.

The proposed candidates were all elected, and the Board of Directors is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Jukka Pertola
- Erik Damsgaard
- Jørgen Smidt
- Maria Hjorth

The following were elected to the Nomination Committee and the Committee is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Ib Sønderby
- Claus Berner Møller
- Jukka Pertola

Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mr. Jukka Pertola as chairman and Mr. Erik Damsgaard as vice chairman.

Mr. Ib Sønderby is chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mrs. Maria Hjorth is chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jukka Pertola is chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, State Authorized Public Accountants were re-elected as auditors.

The general meeting authorized the Board of Directors to, until the next annual general meeting, to acquire the Company's own shares.

The general meeting adopted the new remuneration policy for the remuneration of the management as prepared by the Board of Directors

All proposals were adopted.

For further information, please contact:

André S. Eriksen, Chief Executive Officer Mobile: +45 2125 7076, e-mail: [email protected]

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Peter Dam Madsen

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---outcome-of-annual-general-meeting,c3331422

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek---outcome-of-annual-general-meeting-301275060.html

SOURCE Asetek


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)