Tusimple Holdings Inc (TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon Bought $100,000 of Shares

April 22, 2021 | About: TSP +0.08%

CFO of Tusimple Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Dillon (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of TSP on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $40 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

Tusimple Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.540000 with and P/S ratio of 2887.70.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TSP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Karen C Francis bought 7,142 shares of TSP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.15% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Charles Guowei Chao sold 6,756,756 shares of TSP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSP, click here

.

Comments

