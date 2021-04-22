>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $917,672 of Shares

April 22, 2021 | About: MDLA +1.84%

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 32,669 shares of MDLA on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $28.09 a share. The total sale was $917,672.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $4.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.890000 with and P/S ratio of 8.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of MDLA stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $28.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.
  • President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 216,615 shares of MDLA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $27.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mikael J Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDLA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)