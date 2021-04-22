Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $917,672 of Shares

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 32,669 shares of MDLA on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $28.09 a share. The total sale was $917,672.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $4.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.890000 with and P/S ratio of 8.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of MDLA stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $28.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 216,615 shares of MDLA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $27.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mikael J Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of MDLA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $29.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

