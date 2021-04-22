Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) President & CEO August J. Troendle Sold $4.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) August J. Troendle (insider trades) sold 26,094 shares of MEDP on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $181.94 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.725000 with a P/E ratio of 49.67 and P/S ratio of 7.76. Medpace Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 26,094 shares of MEDP stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $181.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.83% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 52,518 shares of MEDP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $184.09. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 3,000 shares of MEDP stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Investors, Llc Medpace sold 26,094 shares of MEDP stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $181.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.83% since.

10% Owner Investors, Llc Medpace sold 52,518 shares of MEDP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $184.09. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

General Counsel & Corp. Secy. Stephen P Ewald sold 5,000 shares of MEDP stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $184.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MEDP, click here