Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $928,620 of Shares

April 22, 2021 | About: NARI +1.33%

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of NARI on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $103.18 a share. The total sale was $928,620.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.155000 with a P/E ratio of 578.64 and P/S ratio of 32.49.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $112.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of NARI stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $103.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $112.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.16% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $103.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NARI, click here

.

