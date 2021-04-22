Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (MEEC) President and CEO Richard Macpherson Sold $599,460 of Shares

President and CEO of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Macpherson (insider trades) sold 582,000 shares of MEEC on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $1.03 a share. The total sale was $599,460.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp is an environmental services company, which specializes on mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp has a market cap of $83.716 million; its shares were traded at around $1.000000 with and P/S ratio of 9.62.

CEO Recent Trades:

