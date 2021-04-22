Square Announces Participation in the Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund Distribution Efforts

Today, Square announced its participation as a technology partner in the [url="]Restaurant+Revitalization+Fund+%28RRF%29[/url], a $28.6 billion grant program administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The RRF will provide free monetary awards to restaurants and other food and beverage businesses that sustained financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.Restaurants and other eligible food and beverage sellers can apply for a RRF award directly from Square’s dashboard if they used Square to process customer payments in both 2019 and 2020. Square sellers who processed outside of this timeline are encouraged to apply through the SBA website using Square account data. To learn more about eligibility, and how you can apply for an award, visit Square’s support center [url="]here[/url].“As restaurant sellers prepare for reopening, we’re working with the SBA to provide them with access to the tools and services they need to rebuild,” said. “We’re honored to partner with the SBA in this important initiative, as we continue to support our sellers on the challenging road ahead.”“The SBA is partnering with point of sale providers to leverage technology to better reach the smallest businesses that need our help the most. This collaboration is just one example of the many innovative and creative ways we’re connecting with entrepreneurs in the hardest-hit and underserved communities,” said. “The SBA must be as entrepreneurial as the entrepreneurs we serve. This partnership enables us to meet small businesses where they are, instead of waiting for them to come to us.”To hear more from Square about additional resources please reference our [url="]COVID-19+resource+hub[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005419/en/