Office Depot Recognizes Organizations for Leadership in Greener Purchasing











City of Chicago







City of Chicago



Clovis Unified School District







Clovis Unified School District



Cook County Government







Cook County Government



Crown Equipment Corporation







Crown Equipment Corporation



DaVita







DaVita



Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP







Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP



National Vision Holdings, Inc.







National Vision Holdings, Inc.



Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage







Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage



Sinclair Broadcast Group







Sinclair Broadcast Group



State of Hawaii







State of Hawaii



TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®







TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank



University of California, Davis







University of California, Davis



University of Notre Dame







University of Notre Dame



UW Medicine







Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of [url="]business+services%2C+products+and+digital+workplace+technology+solutions[/url] through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it recognized 19 forward-thinking organizations from across the country for their leadership in greener purchasing, including:“Historically, environmentalism has been more about telling people what not to do rather than celebrating what they do. Negative feedback may be useful when trying to stop certain actions, but it doesn’t help when trying to encourage positive changes,” said Shannon Hunter, vice president of merchandising operations & sustainability for Office Depot. “At Office Depot, we believe it’s more powerful in the long run to reward greener action than to punish inaction. We also believe that recognizing leadership on environmental matters is a good way to influence others and change attitudes.”Award winners were selected from Office Depot’s largest customers based on their expenditure on products with eco-attributes such as recycled content, energy-efficiency, reduced harsh chemicals, etc., and/or ecolabels such as FSC®, EPEAT, GREENGUARD Certification, GreenSeal® and EcoLogo. Customer purchases with the highest level of meaningful eco-attributes and ecolabels were given extra weight in the selection process.Office Depot uses a wide range of approaches to increase customer uptake of greener products, including [url="]The+Green+Book%26reg%3B+Digital+Catalog[/url] to simplify the green shopping experience for BSD (Business Solutions Division) customers, a [url="]GreenerOffice%26trade%3B+web+store[/url] containing thousands of products with environmental attributes, and regular promotions on greener products. Office Depot also has one of the industry’s leading sets of Greener Solutions and reporting tools, many of which were developed in collaboration with specific customers.For more information about Office Depot’s sustainability initiatives, please see Office Depot's [url="]Corporate+Sustainability+Report[/url].Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit [url="]news.theodpcorp.com[/url] and follow @officedepot on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].

