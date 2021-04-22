This Mother's Day, Verizon has the 5G gifts that can keep up with Mom

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mom is our superhero, role model, best friend and so much more. Her ability to do it all - and to make it all look easy is only matched by her love for her family. As we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day, finding ways to show Mom love is a big task; but, Verizon is here to help. Beginning today, Verizon is offering 5G gifts that can keep up with Mom.



Give Mom one of our best 5G phones and get one on us, with select Unlimited plans1, this Mother’s Day. What’s more, when you select the Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 are included. And, Discovery+ is on us for the first year (then, $6.99/mo after)3. The array of premium content available to her on her new 5G phone is sure to please!

In addition to the best 5G phones, Verizon also has accessories to make Mom’s life a little easier, from wireless headphones to stylish and protective cases, smartwatches and more.

For more details and to shop for mom, visit Verizon.com or one of our stores.

Our stores are open and ready for you

With nearly 100% of our stores now open, we invite you to check out the Verizon in-store experience. Your time is valuable, which is why we now offer the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop - ensuring you can get in and out at a time that’s convenient for you. To reserve your time, visit our Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app, or, feel free to simply walk into a store near you. We’re ready and waiting for you.

The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority: we continue to review new and emerging health guidelines and, until health experts and science show us it’s safe to do otherwise, we will continue to operate with our Touchless Retail standards in place, maintaining social distancing and face coverings for both our V Team and our customers.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans per phone req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less up to $1000 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

2 The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

3 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

