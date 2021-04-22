HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Service Provider for Hyperscaler Cloud Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the number one service provider for hyperscaler cloud services in a recent [url="]report[/url] from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005417/en/

Accenture ranked #1 provider for Hyperscaler Cloud Services (Photo: Business Wire)











Deep partnerships: Accenture has well-developed partnerships with all the major hyperscale cloud firms as well as a proven ability to bring clarity and a strong negotiating arm to engagements.







Accenture has well-developed partnerships with all the major hyperscale cloud firms as well as a proven ability to bring clarity and a strong negotiating arm to engagements.



Industry-focused offerings: Accenture is focused on solving specific industry challenges through talent, tools, and cloud solutions catering to a full spectrum of verticalized business challenges.







Accenture is focused on solving specific industry challenges through talent, tools, and cloud solutions catering to a full spectrum of verticalized business challenges.



Investment in talent and services : Accenture’s cloud practice has invested considerably in training and upskilling professionals, having clocked nearly 14 million classroom hours across its team and leveraged close relationships with academic partners and joint resources with hyperscale providers to uncover and train untapped talent.







: Accenture’s cloud practice has invested considerably in training and upskilling professionals, having clocked nearly 14 million classroom hours across its team and leveraged close relationships with academic partners and joint resources with hyperscale providers to uncover and train untapped talent.



IP and accelerators: Accenture has invested considerably in evolving innovative cloud migration and management platforms and solutions — including Accenture [url="]myNav[/url] and [url="]myWizard[/url] — to assess and architect cloud solutions and bring AI and automation technology assets to client engagements.







“Cloud hyperscalers are unleashing incredible new capabilities in the market, and Accenture continues to translate how these burgeoning technologies can drive stronger business outcomes through our human ingenuity,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of [url="]Accenture[/url] Cloud First. “Our recognition by HFS as the leading provider shows that Accenture continues to rise to the top because we have one of the broadest and deepest investments in cloud to date and can help clients create a blueprint for success through people, technology, process and industry know-how.”The inaugural “HFS Top 10 for Hyperscaler Cloud Service Providers” report assessed 12 hyperscaler cloud service providers for their innovation and execution capabilities on services across the cloud services value stream, and scale to provide global and cross industry services. Accenture was ranked number one or number two in ten of the eleven categories evaluated.According to HFS Research, as organizations move toward a cloud native business model for their technology and business, they must consider how to effectively migrate their technology assets, data, and workloads into private and public networks. Service providers can play a large role in this migration and offer talent, methodologies, and solutions to assist and sustain these efforts.“The journey to Cloud native is about a migration of the business to the cloud, not just the technology. These service providers are enabling companies to follow a cloud services value stream to achieve desired goals for their people, process, and culture while amplifying their customer’s OneOffice,” said Joel Martin, vice president of Cloud Strategies at HFS Research. “Ranking number one overall, Accenture is a solution-rich provider leading with business-first innovation and bolstering talent through acquisitions.”Thereport lists the following Accenture strengths:The report is available [url="]here[/url].Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005417/en/