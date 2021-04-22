>
CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMS -0.21%

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2021

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

CMS Energy Logo

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 43.50 cents per share. It is payable May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2021.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

SOURCE CMS Energy

SOURCE CMS Energy


