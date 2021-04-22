Zovio Celebrates Earth Day with Grant to Agritopia and the Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions, announced today the awarding of a grant to Agritopia and the Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture. Zovio's grant is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to activating ambition beyond the classroom.

"At Zovio, we celebrate the power of non-traditional learning to inspire learners," shared Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Jennifer Love Bruce. "This grant will further positively impact environmental research in Arizona and expose young and young-at-heart learners to the power of the natural world."

The grant will support several research and education initiatives, including free educational gardening classes for the public, plus free and reduced-price tours for school-age children studying the environment and gardening.

"The Johnston Family Foundation is really excited about our partnership with Zovio to aid in our efforts to provide visibility to the State of Arizona's rich agricultural environment in which we have an opportunity to continue to research ways to improve the ways in which we grow food, preserve precious agricultural resources and to educate our next generation of farmers. All of this is a larger effort to provide a more sustainable food system for Arizona," said Johnston Family Foundation Director Katie Critchley.

"We look forward to creating a more sustainable future as we commit to supporting environmental efforts that enhance the communities where we operate," said Chief External Affairs Officer and Executive Vice President of Zovio Vickie Schray.

As part of Zovio's commitment to the environment, Zovio's Chandler, Ariz., headquarters generates at least 32% of its electrical needs from on-site solar panels and has 24 electric car charging stations.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Agritopia and the Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture

The Johnston Family's deep-rooted history in Arizona agriculture dates back to 1960. Jim and Virginia purchased the agricultural land located in the heart of Gilbert in 1960 and commercially farmed this land for over 30 years. In the 1990's Jim and Virginia's three sons developed the family's farm into one of the nation's first agrihoods, a suburban development wherein agriculture is an integral part of the development. Agritopia® Farm has been the heartbeat of the community since 2003. The family soon realized that it was in the best interest of the community to preserve the farm and it's agricultural significance. In 2015 the family set up The Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture. They donated Agritopia® Farm, the 11 acre organic farm in the center of the Agritopia® neighborhood.

The Foundation's mission is to promote and preserve Urban Agriculture throughout the State of Arizona by supporting agricultural research and educating and inspiring the next generation of farmers.

