Gerdau S.A. - Form 20-F

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:GGB +3.01% BSP:GGBR4 -0.74% BSP:GGBR3 -1.29%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, April 22, 2021

SÃO PAULO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB, B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://sec.gov and with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) at http://cvm.gov.br and it is also available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ri.gerdau.com/en/

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling +55 11 3094-6300.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--form-20-f-301275153.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.


