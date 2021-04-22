Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P China ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sequent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P China ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sequent Asset Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPYV, USMV, XLRE, MAS, PG, CHD, CCI, CHRW, AMT, NLOK,
- Added Positions: AMZN, HD, SPY, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, XLV, GXC, ALXN, ABT, FAST, WFC, SPYG, BRK.B, SYY, KEX, WDIV, SLB, SDY, FXI, CAT, AAPL, T, ONEQ, ACWI, CRM, MSFT,
- Sold Out: VZ, LMT, IEMG, MDT,
For the details of Sequent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sequent Asset Management, LLC
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 85,882 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 322,637 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 25,741 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 67,320 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,467 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.52%
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.058400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 29,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.314300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3353.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 12,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.93%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.485600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 10,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.38%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.498700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.82%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 10,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 50.97%. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 7,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.97%. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 5,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Sequent Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 34.95%. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Sequent Asset Management, LLC still held 15,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.
