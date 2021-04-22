IFG Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company IFG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IFG Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KO, BMY, PG, WEC, T, CMCSA, BIV, HYG, RF,

KO, BMY, PG, WEC, T, CMCSA, BIV, HYG, RF, Added Positions: MUB, SPY, EFA, ICF, XOM, AAPL, BRK.B, VKI, IJH, SLY, TIP, VOO, SCHH, SCZ, VWO, MRK, BABA, VZ, BND,

MUB, SPY, EFA, ICF, XOM, AAPL, BRK.B, VKI, IJH, SLY, TIP, VOO, SCHH, SCZ, VWO, MRK, BABA, VZ, BND, Reduced Positions: CTAS, TSLA, VB, MDYG, VO,

For the details of IFG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,237 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 256,982 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,525 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 27,196 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 108,153 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.75%

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 108,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.37%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.14 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $272.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.