Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Penumbra Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Ardevora Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, United Rentals Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Aspen Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Penumbra Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BJ, FDX, TXN, URI, DELL, XPO, CAT, MCHP, CMI, DCI, NKE, SE, TEL, MPWR, NVDA, CREE, PINS, NIO,

BJ, FDX, TXN, URI, DELL, XPO, CAT, MCHP, CMI, DCI, NKE, SE, TEL, MPWR, NVDA, CREE, PINS, NIO, Added Positions: AEP, ATO, PG, TNDM, OGS, CPA, HUM, SPGI, DHR, LII, RSG, CPRT, RMD, VRSK,

AEP, ATO, PG, TNDM, OGS, CPA, HUM, SPGI, DHR, LII, RSG, CPRT, RMD, VRSK, Reduced Positions: IDXX, SNAP, ONEM, ZG, AMAT, LRCX, THO, EXPE, MAR, ZEN, BLD, SQ, ESTC, ILMN, MIDD, GH, BKNG, PYPL, EXPO, RHI, PDD, LEA, DBX, ATVI, WEX, SPOT, EXP, ADI, GOOGL, WDAY, TDOC, HLT, CDNS, OC, IQV, TTD, IPGP, LUV, EA, MELI, CGNX, MA, KSU, TTWO, RGEN, SNPS, ACN, SYK, ICE, EW, AZO, NOW, MSCI, FICO, NDAQ, MKTX, V, NSC, ALLE, NGVT, LIN, APH, VEEV, WAB, HSIC, BIO, CSX, YUM, MSFT, AMZN, ROK, ATHM, FB, ORLY, ECL, AWK, UNH, HD, MDLZ, BAX, MCD, FAST, SYY, SCI, CHTR,

IDXX, SNAP, ONEM, ZG, AMAT, LRCX, THO, EXPE, MAR, ZEN, BLD, SQ, ESTC, ILMN, MIDD, GH, BKNG, PYPL, EXPO, RHI, PDD, LEA, DBX, ATVI, WEX, SPOT, EXP, ADI, GOOGL, WDAY, TDOC, HLT, CDNS, OC, IQV, TTD, IPGP, LUV, EA, MELI, CGNX, MA, KSU, TTWO, RGEN, SNPS, ACN, SYK, ICE, EW, AZO, NOW, MSCI, FICO, NDAQ, MKTX, V, NSC, ALLE, NGVT, LIN, APH, VEEV, WAB, HSIC, BIO, CSX, YUM, MSFT, AMZN, ROK, ATHM, FB, ORLY, ECL, AWK, UNH, HD, MDLZ, BAX, MCD, FAST, SYY, SCI, CHTR, Sold Out: AZPN, PEN, HII,

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 260,723 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 478,314 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.87% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 631,703 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 2,348,853 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 44,106 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,378,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $280.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 213,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 318,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $316.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 180,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 673,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $137.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 472,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.