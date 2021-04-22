>
Hendley & Co Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells TJX Inc, Starbucks Corp, Applied Materials Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: COST -0.25% CVX -0.61% UPS +0.94% HD -0.89% ADBE -0.12% BDX -0.42% DOW -4.47% NEM -1.63% PPG -0.34% ALL -0.18% AFL -0.34% PFE -1.54% T +4.53%

Zanesville, OH, based Investment company Hendley & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Dow Inc, Newmont Corp, Chevron Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, sells TJX Inc, Starbucks Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Aflac Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendley & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hendley & Co Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENDLEY & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hendley+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HENDLEY & CO INC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 73,053 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,594 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,888 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,297 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 107,646 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 70,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $173.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 570.19%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 15,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 214.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 51,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 51,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $510.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.



