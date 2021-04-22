>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Target Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

April 22, 2021 | About: COP -0.06% PFE -1.54% WTRG +1.22% LOW -1.07% GILD -0.82% DEA -0.09% IVOL -0.11% IGSB -0.03% PWR +1.19% SDY +0.11% MP -1.17% KIE -0.1%

Investment company Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells Target Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 358 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,511 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,241 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 90,142 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,875 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,846 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 141,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 57,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 499.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 121,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 129,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 144.14%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 265.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $4.32, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.. Also check out:

1. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)