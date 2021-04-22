Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Target Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells Target Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 358 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, IGSB, PWR, SDY, MP, KIE, MOS, KL, GLDM, NI, IWD, NEP, XLI, VFH, EEM, CTVA, SMM, MS, IJJ, BSX, VIOO, VHT, QUAL, OKE, SWKS, TXN, HASI, UTF, LYB, PRAH, BK, ETJ, BW, IDEX, NGD,

IVOL, IGSB, PWR, SDY, MP, KIE, MOS, KL, GLDM, NI, IWD, NEP, XLI, VFH, EEM, CTVA, SMM, MS, IJJ, BSX, VIOO, VHT, QUAL, OKE, SWKS, TXN, HASI, UTF, LYB, PRAH, BK, ETJ, BW, IDEX, NGD, Added Positions: COP, WTRG, PFE, LOW, GILD, APD, DEA, PG, DOCU, ECL, JNJ, C, MSFT, JPM, ABBV, FISV, IBM, GM, LVS, VWO, BRK.B, BA, AVGO, VBR, NEE, VBK, ETN, EPD, MRK, VZ, WMT, DIS, LQD, SPY, VTV, BAM, DD, WFC, RSP, VIG, MMM, ACN, AMT, AMGN, TFC, KO, GLW, COST, HD, HON, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PEP, RAD, TFX, URBN, RVT, FB, GOOG, AMLP, IAU, IWM, VEA, VOE, A, AMZN, AEP, BP, BAC, ED, LLY, F, GE, GSK, IIVI, INTC, KMB, MDT, LIN, VLO, GDV, AWK, V, GLD, VGT, VTI, ADBE, AMD, MO, AXP, NLY, BIIB, BLK, FUN, CSCO, STZ, DHR, DOV, DUK, EMR, EXC, EXPD, GS, JCI, JEF, MCD, MU, NVDA, NEM, NKE, NUE, QCOM, RDS.A, CRM, SJI, SBUX, SYY, VFC, RDS.B, BIF, DAL, BX, PSX, PYPL, SQ, DOW, ESGU, FNDE, IBB, IWR, JKD, MUB, QQQ, VB, VCIT, VEU, VNQ, VYM, ATVI, AZN, CL, LHX, LMT, MAR, NVS, RCL, SO, VRTX, MA, LULU, PM, TSLA, PHYS, KMI, FTV, PSN, BLV, GDX, HYG, IVE, VOT,

COP, WTRG, PFE, LOW, GILD, APD, DEA, PG, DOCU, ECL, JNJ, C, MSFT, JPM, ABBV, FISV, IBM, GM, LVS, VWO, BRK.B, BA, AVGO, VBR, NEE, VBK, ETN, EPD, MRK, VZ, WMT, DIS, LQD, SPY, VTV, BAM, DD, WFC, RSP, VIG, MMM, ACN, AMT, AMGN, TFC, KO, GLW, COST, HD, HON, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PEP, RAD, TFX, URBN, RVT, FB, GOOG, AMLP, IAU, IWM, VEA, VOE, A, AMZN, AEP, BP, BAC, ED, LLY, F, GE, GSK, IIVI, INTC, KMB, MDT, LIN, VLO, GDV, AWK, V, GLD, VGT, VTI, ADBE, AMD, MO, AXP, NLY, BIIB, BLK, FUN, CSCO, STZ, DHR, DOV, DUK, EMR, EXC, EXPD, GS, JCI, JEF, MCD, MU, NVDA, NEM, NKE, NUE, QCOM, RDS.A, CRM, SJI, SBUX, SYY, VFC, RDS.B, BIF, DAL, BX, PSX, PYPL, SQ, DOW, ESGU, FNDE, IBB, IWR, JKD, MUB, QQQ, VB, VCIT, VEU, VNQ, VYM, ATVI, AZN, CL, LHX, LMT, MAR, NVS, RCL, SO, VRTX, MA, LULU, PM, TSLA, PHYS, KMI, FTV, PSN, BLV, GDX, HYG, IVE, VOT, Reduced Positions: TGT, SHY, VO, XYL, WBA, ARTNA, XLE, SGOL, AAPL, NSC, CVS, DE, TMO, BMY, K, UGI, TIP, PPL, CBT, AGG, PAAS, SPG, CAT, VOD, IEMG, OTIS, FDX, D, MIN, ET, VCSH, WEN, TOT, GIS, CCMP, IVV, PZA, SPLV, SGDM, SPIB, XLU, CCJ, IRM, MBG, GDXJ, EMB, PSLV, NXJ, PIM, GD, USB, AFL, HSY, HPQ, ITW,

TGT, SHY, VO, XYL, WBA, ARTNA, XLE, SGOL, AAPL, NSC, CVS, DE, TMO, BMY, K, UGI, TIP, PPL, CBT, AGG, PAAS, SPG, CAT, VOD, IEMG, OTIS, FDX, D, MIN, ET, VCSH, WEN, TOT, GIS, CCMP, IVV, PZA, SPLV, SGDM, SPIB, XLU, CCJ, IRM, MBG, GDXJ, EMB, PSLV, NXJ, PIM, GD, USB, AFL, HSY, HPQ, ITW, Sold Out: BABA, CXO, KR, NML, SWK, MINT, CLX, CMI, INSI, FAX, JPC,

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,511 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,241 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 90,142 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,875 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,846 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 141,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 57,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 499.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 121,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 129,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 144.14%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 265.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $4.32, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.