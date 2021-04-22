Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Baskin Financial Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baskin Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $969 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JNJ, DEO, DIS, APA,
- Added Positions: PYPL, COST, AMT, MTN, JPM, CPRT, RACE, BDX, SYK, ATVI, DPZ, CHTR, CNI, BLK, WCN, BAM, MCO, NFLX, V, RY, TFII, BRK.B, AMZN, AQN, GRP.U, GOOGL, VCSH, FB, FTS, SHOP, CM, BNS, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BCE, GOOG, TD, BIP, BIPC, TU, PBA, BMO, MA,
- Sold Out: XLK, BABA,
For the details of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baskin+financial+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baskin Financial Services Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,866 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,218 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,314 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- TFI International Inc (TFII) - 549,811 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 920,527 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $182.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 148.17%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 51,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.34%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
