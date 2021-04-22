Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc

Investment company Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc, Comcast Corp, Republic First Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $847 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMGN, BSV, MCD,

AMGN, BSV, MCD, Added Positions: VCSH, DGRO, XLP, AGG, SPY, XLV, EMB, IJR, CGW, IGIB, GLD, IEUR, JNK, SLV, AMZN, JNJ, VWOB, HD, XOM,

VCSH, DGRO, XLP, AGG, SPY, XLV, EMB, IJR, CGW, IGIB, GLD, IEUR, JNK, SLV, AMZN, JNJ, VWOB, HD, XOM, Reduced Positions: IEFA, CWB, CMCSA, IWB, EZU, VEA, FRBK, SDY, MOO, FB, RSP, EEMV, GOOGL, IEV, VB, VDC, EFA, IYW, DWX, DFE, BABA, GMED, INTC, COP,

IEFA, CWB, CMCSA, IWB, EZU, VEA, FRBK, SDY, MOO, FB, RSP, EEMV, GOOGL, IEV, VB, VDC, EFA, IYW, DWX, DFE, BABA, GMED, INTC, COP, Sold Out: HEDJ, HEZU, URBN,

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 230,166 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 240,843 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 545,373 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 786,821 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 540,520 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.308300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 246,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 136.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.998100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $32.32.